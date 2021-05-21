Live
Economy|Technology
Bloomberg

US judge grills Apple’s Tim Cook in final minutes of Epic trial

United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers needles Apple CEO Tim Cook on why the iPhone maker will not give users the option to buy lower-priced virtual goods and content directly from developers.

In his first time testifying in a trial, Apple CEO Tim Cook answered questions for more than two hours in federal court in Oakland, California, in the United States as a three-week trial in the high-stakes battle between the Apple and Epic Games winds down [File: Noah Berger/AP Photo]
In his first time testifying in a trial, Apple CEO Tim Cook answered questions for more than two hours in federal court in Oakland, California, in the United States as a three-week trial in the high-stakes battle between the Apple and Epic Games winds down [File: Noah Berger/AP Photo]
By Malathi NayakBloomberg
21 May 2021

Apple Inc.’s chances of winning an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games Inc. appeared less certain Friday after the judge grilled chief executive officer Tim Cook over whether his company runs its app marketplace in a competitive way.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers needled Cook on why the iPhone maker won’t give users the option to buy lesser-priced virtual goods and content directly from developers — and only allows purchases through Apple’s own App Store, an issue at the heart of the case.

In his first time testifying in a trial, Cook answered questions for more than two hours in federal court in Oakland, California, as a three-week trial in the high-stakes battle between the companies winds toward its close.

“What is the problem with allowing users to have choice, especially in the gaming context, to have a cheaper option for content?” Gonzalez Rogers asked.

Cook, who faced intense questioning from the judge in his final minutes on the witness stand, said that consumers “have a choice today” of buying cheaper Android phones over iPhones.

Gonzalez Rogers pressed Cook further by asking him “what is the problem with Apple” if users wanted an option of paying less outside the App Store to buy V-Bucks, the in-game currency used in Epic’s blockbuster Fortnite game.

“We would in essence give up our total return on our IP,” Cook responded, referring to the company’s proprietary intellectual property.

Epic sued in August after Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store because the developer had created a workaround so it wouldn’t have to continue paying a 30% fee on customers’ in-app purchases. Epic claims App Store policies hurt developers and thwart competition.

Cook, a soft-spoken 60-year-old who has been CEO since 2011, pushed back against Epic’s claims that the App Store juices profits with unfair and self-serving policies.

Cook testified that it would be “terrible” for iPhone and iPad users if the judge ordered the company to allow third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store, as Epic is demanding.

“It would be a huge convenience issue, but also the fraud issues would go up” because customers would have to enter credit-card information multiple times, Cook said.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Bitcoin ends week in freefall as China warns of crypto crackdown

Bitcoin is down about 25 percent since last Friday, though it has rebounded somewhat from Wednesday, when it went as low as $30,000 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

True romance? White House couples up with dating apps on vaccines

The White House says the dating apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including connecting them with information on how to find the nearest vaccination site [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Biden offers to cut infrastructure plan bill by a quarter

United States President Joe Biden’s plan includes spending on traditional physical infrastructure projects as well as on social programmes [File: Al Drago/Bloomberg]

Why people leaving Cuba can no longer exchange local bills

Cuba&#39;s government closed its airport departure lounge exchange booths that let travellers change up to $300 at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos to the dollar, which is double the black market rate inside the country [File: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel and Hamas claim victory as fragile ceasefire holds

Palestinians gather in occupied East Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Hamas claims victory as Gaza celebrates ceasefire

People celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 21, 2021 [Said Khatib/AFP]

Amazon shuts down US construction site after finding 7th noose

Amazon said it is &#39;deeply disturbed&#39; after finding another noose this week at one of its construction sites, an incident local police deemed a possible hate crime [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]