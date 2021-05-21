Live
Economy|Technology

True romance? White House couples up with dating apps on vaccines

Dating apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering incentives to people who got the jab.

The White House says the dating apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including connecting them with information on how to find the nearest vaccination site [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
The White House says the dating apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including connecting them with information on how to find the nearest vaccination site [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
21 May 2021

The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots.

On Friday, the administration of United States President Joe Biden said it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OkCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site. The administration pointed to research from OkCupid that found those who were already vaccinated or were planning to become so received 14 percent more matches on the app.

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

Beware: Like a would-be date’s professed height or age, there is no way to verify the vaccination status of the dating app users.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as US President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at a vaccination rate of 60.5 percent of the adult population.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Biden offers to cut infrastructure plan bill by a quarter

United States President Joe Biden’s plan includes spending on traditional physical infrastructure projects as well as on social programmes [File: Al Drago/Bloomberg]

Why people leaving Cuba can no longer exchange local bills

Cuba&#39;s government closed its airport departure lounge exchange booths that let travellers change up to $300 at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos to the dollar, which is double the black market rate inside the country [File: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]

US support for Israel, a crypto crash and China nuclear reactors

Both Bitcoin and Ether have bounced back somewhat after Wednesday&#39;s massive selloff, but a planned crackdown on crypto mining and trading by China as well as an announcement from the United States that it plans to tax crypto transfers above $10,000 both sent prices wobbling [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

No internet: Lockdown worsens Argentina’s educational inequality

Argentine students and members of the social activist organisation Libres del Sur held signs reading &#39;Without Connectivity, There is No Education&#39; and &#39;That No One Be Left Out&#39; during a demonstration demanding internet and computer access for all students in Buenos Aires [Natalie Alcoba/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Israel and Hamas claim victory as fragile ceasefire holds

Palestinians gather in occupied East Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Bitcoin selloff resumes after China reiterates crackdown warning

Bitcoin has lost about 20 percent of its value since last Friday, though it clawed back some gains after plunging to $30,000 on Wednesday [Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

Nigerian army investigates reports of Boko Haram leader’s death

Shekau was said to have been killed on several occasions over the last 12 years [File: AP Photo]