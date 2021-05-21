Live
Economy|Technology

Amazon shuts down US construction site after finding 7th noose

After another rope tied like a noose was discovered this week at the site in Windsor, Connecticut, Amazon said in a statement on Friday that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

Amazon said it is 'deeply disturbed' after finding another noose this week at one of its construction sites, an incident local police deemed a possible hate crime [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
Amazon said it is 'deeply disturbed' after finding another noose this week at one of its construction sites, an incident local police deemed a possible hate crime [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
21 May 2021

Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut in the United States after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, in a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 16km (10 miles) north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an ironworker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker who he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. “This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

US support for Israel, China nuclear reactors and a crypto crash

Both Bitcoin and Ether have bounced back somewhat after Wednesday&#39;s massive selloff, but a planned crackdown on crypto mining and trading by China as well as an announcement from the United States that it plans to tax crypto transfers above $10,000 both sent prices wobbling [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

No internet: Lockdown worsens Argentina’s educational inequality

Argentine students and members of the social activist organisation Libres del Sur held signs reading &#39;Without Connectivity, There is No Education&#39; and &#39;That No One Be Left Out&#39; during a demonstration demanding internet and computer access for all students in Buenos Aires [Natalie Alcoba/Al Jazeera]

Bitcoin selloff resumes after China reiterates crackdown warning

Bitcoin has lost about 20 percent of its value since last Friday, though it clawed back some gains after plunging to $30,000 on Wednesday [Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]

The IMF just put a $50bn price tag on ending the pandemic

The International Monetary Fund&#39;s plan calls for upfront financing, vaccine donations and moves to ensure free cross-border flows of raw materials and finished vaccines - along with some $8bn in investments to diversify and increase vaccine production capacity worldwide [File: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel and Hamas claim victory as fragile ceasefire takes hold

Palestinians gather in occupied East Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

Celebrations in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

Pakistan marks ‘Palestine Day’ as FM accused of anti-Semitism

People in Islamabad protest in support of Palestinians after a ceasefire by Israel and Hamas brought an end to 11 days of fighting [Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera]