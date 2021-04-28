Live
Economy|Technology
Bloomberg

Apple sales smash expectations on surging demand for devices

The tech giant reported second-quarter sales of $89.6bn up 54 percent compared with the same period in 2020.

The world’s largest technology company has mostly thrived during the pandemic as a wave of people working from home fired up demand for tech products like laptops [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
The world’s largest technology company has mostly thrived during the pandemic as a wave of people working from home fired up demand for tech products like laptops [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
By 
Mark Gurman
Bloomberg
28 Apr 2021

Apple Inc. reported quarterly revenue that crushed Wall Street expectations, fueled by sales of the 5G iPhone 12 line and purchases of iPads and Macs as people continued to work and learn from home.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, up 54% from the same period in 2020. Analysts, on average, estimated $77.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was $1.40 a share, also easily topping Wall Street forecasts.

“iPad and Mac sales nearly doubled, showing the strength of the PC market and education channels,” said Shannon Cross, an analyst at Cross Research. “These results also show their control over the supply chain and their ability to outmaneuver competitors.”

The world’s largest technology company has mostly thrived during the pandemic. Supply chains were thrown off kilter early on last year, however, millions of people were forced to work and study from home, firing up demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. Now that vaccinations are spreading and some consumers are returning to the office and school, Apple will have to work hard to maintain such high levels of interest in its devices.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement.

The stock rose about 3% in extended trading, after closing at $133.58 in New York. The shares have lagged behind other big tech companies so far this year.

As it has been its practice for the past several quarters, Apple did not provide a forecast for the current quarter.

The iPhone 12 went on sale during the holiday quarter, but sales of the smaller iPhone 12 mini and pricier iPhone 12 Pro Max didn’t kick off until November. That means the fiscal second quarter was the first full financial period for this new line of 5G handsets. Apple also rolled out new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, MacBook Airs, new AirPods, new iPads and updated Apple Watches.

“These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, said. “We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

The company increased its dividend by 7% and upped its share buyback program by another $90 billion.

Apple reported iPad revenue of $7.8 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $5.65 billion. It also sold a record $9.1 billion worth of Macs, beating estimates of $6.8 billion. The company will start shipping new iPad Pro models and a revamped iMac with its own chip later in May, potentially propelling both lines in the current quarter.

Services generated a record $16.9 billion in revenue, topping estimates of $15.6 billion. Late last year, Apple rolled out Apple One services bundles and new offerings such as the Fitness+ workout offering.

The company’s Home, Wearables, and Accessories segment had sales of $7.8 billion during the fiscal second quarter. That beats analyst estimates of $7.5 billion. The category includes AirPods, the Apple TV, HomePod speaker, dongles, and other accessories to Apple’s main devices.

Apple’s revenues grew significantly in each of its major geographies, with significant year-over-year growth in Greater China and Europe.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Michael Collins, ‘forgotten’ astronaut of Apollo 11, dies at 90

Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin were the first to fly to the moon in July 1969. Collins, centre, piloted the Command module in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the surface [File: NASA via Reuters]

Facebook’s quarterly revenue jumps 48% on strong ad demand

Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Hit the road, Jack! California gas prices rise to $4 a gallon

Californians are taking to the open road in much greater numbers, a sign that gasoline demand is on the rise a year after the pandemic paralyzed the economy [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Heavenly Harmony: China to launch space station core module

The Tianhe, or 'Heavenly Harmony' module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan [File: China Daily via Reuters]
Most Read

India COVID death toll tops 200,000 as essential supplies run out

India’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000 as a virus surge sweeps the country, rooted in so-called super-spreader events that were allowed to happen in the months late last year when the country had seemingly brought the pandemic under control [File: Channi Anand/AP Photo]

Will India’s COVID-19 crisis spell disaster for the world?

A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021 [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Glaciers melting faster than ever, new study finds

Some glaciers in Alaska, Iceland, the Alps, the Pamir Mountains and the Himalayas were among the most impacted by melting, researchers found [File: Andres Forza/Reuters]

‘Huge disaster’: Lebanese farmers decry Saudi Arabia produce ban

Bekaa Valley is a major area for the production of vegetables and fruit in Lebanon [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE]