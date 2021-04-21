Live
Economy|Oil and Gas

India COVID surge drives oil prices down for second straight day

India, the world’s third-largest oil user, has seen record numbers of new COVID cases and deaths recently.

US stockpiles of crude oil and distillate rose unexpectedly in the week ended April 16 [File: Drone Base/Reuters]
US stockpiles of crude oil and distillate rose unexpectedly in the week ended April 16 [File: Drone Base/Reuters]
21 Apr 2021

Oil prices have fallen for a second day on concerns that soaring COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest oil importer.

Brent crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $66.05 a barrel at 01:57 GMT on Wednesday, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday.

United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $62.11 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5 percent at $62.44.

“You’ve seen refiners there (in India) scale back runs because demand has fallen with the spread of lockdowns. That’s clearly weighing on the market and sentiment,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

India, also the world’s third-largest oil user, on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll from COVID-19 and is facing an oxygen supply crisis to treat patients. Large parts of the country are now under lockdown due to a huge second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

[Bloomberg]

Crude stockpiles rising

Further weighing on the market, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed US crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the week ended April 16, according to two market sources, compared with analysts’ forecasts for declines in crude and distillate inventories.

Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels, API reported, according to sources. Analysts polled by the Reuters news agency had expected a 3 million barrel drawdown in crude stocks.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 655,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ forecasts for a 1 million barrel decline.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its inventory data for last week later on Wednesday.

Analysts said despite the pandemic hotspots in places like India and growing concerns in Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest oil user, signs are still positive for a fuel demand recovery in the US, Europe and the United Kingdom.

“Driving is soaring in the UK as the vaccine rollout accelerates. Such is also the case in the US, where drivers consume over 10 percent of the world’s oil,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

TikTok faces claims for billions in UK child privacy lawsuit

The claimants in the UK class action suit say every child who has used TikTok since May 25, 2018, may have had private personal information illegally collected by ByteDance through TikTok for the benefit of unknown third parties [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Still watching? Netflix shares plunge 13% as growth stalls

Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from COVID-19 hibernation, but few expected it to stall so dramatically [File: Bing Guan/Bloomberg]

Unhappy Tesla customer gets company apology, five-day detention

Late on Tuesday, Tesla issued a statement apologising for not addressing the customer's complaint in a timely manner, and said it would conduct a self-inspection of its service and operations in China [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

AOC, Democrats relaunch ‘Green New Deal’ before climate summit

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, centre left, on Tuesday reintroduced the 'Green New Deal' resolution, the Democrats' set of aggressive climate goals [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

India COVID ‘storm’ hits new records as oxygen supplies run short

A shortage of oxygen cylinders in certain areas has Indian COVID-19 patients gasping for air [Sanjeev Gupta/EPA]

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Local residents Mileesha Smith, Michael Wilson and Alfonzo Williams embrace after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis [Adrees Latif/Reuters]

Chad President Idriss Deby dies visiting front-line troops: Army

The 68-year-old was one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa [File: Marco Longari/AFP]

China, Middle East dominate list of world’s top executioners

China is believed to be 'the world’s most prolific executioner', executing thousands of people each year [File: Hamideh Shafieeha/AP]