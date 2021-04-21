Live
Amazon unveils pay-by-palm technology at some Whole Foods stores

Amazon One lets shoppers scan the palms of their hands and connect that to credit cards or Amazon accounts, but privacy experts warn such biometric data could be hacked and stolen.

After the initial setup, which Amazon says takes less than a minute, shoppers can scan their hands at the register to pay for groceries without having to open their wallets [File: Ted S Warren/AP Photo]
21 Apr 2021

Amazon is rolling out pay-by-palm technology at some Whole Foods grocery stores near its United States headquarters to make paying quicker and more convenient.

The technology, called Amazon One, lets shoppers scan the palms of their hands and connect that to credit cards or Amazon accounts. After the initial setup, which Amazon says takes less than a minute, shoppers can scan their hands at the register to pay for groceries without having to open their wallets.

Amazon first launched the technology late last year and at the time said it could be used at stadiums, office buildings and other retailers. So far, Amazon hasn’t announced any takers. It has been put into use in several of its cashier-less stores and Amazon said it has signed up thousands of users, but didn’t provide a specific number.

Privacy experts have warned against the use by companies of biometric data, such as face or palm scans, because of the risk of it being hacked and stolen. Amazon said it keeps the palm images in a secure part of its cloud and doesn’t store the information on the Amazon One device. The company said shoppers can also ask for their information to be deleted at any time.

A Whole Foods store in Amazon’s hometown of Seattle, Washington started using the technology on Wednesday. Seven additional Whole Foods locations in the area will have it installed in the coming months. Amazon declined to say if or when other locations might get it. There are about 500 Whole Foods stores across the US.

