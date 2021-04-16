Live
Economy|Brexit

Brexit pain for UK financial hub is just beginning: Study

About 7,400 jobs and $1.4 trillion in assets have moved or could move to the EU from London, a New Financial study finds.

The City of London will remain the dominant financial centre in Europe for the foreseeable future, but its influence will be chipped away, a study by the New Financial think-tank finds [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
The City of London will remain the dominant financial centre in Europe for the foreseeable future, but its influence will be chipped away, a study by the New Financial think-tank finds [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
16 Apr 2021

More than 400 financial firms in the United Kingdom have shifted activities, staff and a combined trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) in assets to hubs in the European Union due to Brexit, with more pain to come, according to a new study by the New Financial think-tank.

“We think it is an underestimate and we expect the numbers to increase over time: we are only at the end of the beginning of Brexit,” the study published on Friday said.

The EU has offered the United Kingdom little in the way of direct market access for financial services, which were not included in the bloc’s trade deal with the UK that came into effect in January.

“That access is unlikely to be forthcoming, so it is perhaps better for the industry to take the damage from Brexit on the chin and focus instead on recalibrating the framework in the UK so that it is more tailored to the unique nature of the UK financial services industry,” the study said.

Some 7,400 jobs have moved from the UK or been created at new hubs in the EU, the study said. Bankers have told the Reuters news agency that some staff moves have been delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The total of 440 relocations is higher than anticipated and well above the 269 in New Financial’s 2019 survey. New Financial believes the real number is well beyond 500.

Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris are winners

Dublin has emerged as the biggest beneficiary with 135 relocations, followed by Paris with 102, Luxembourg 95, Frankfurt 63, and Amsterdam 48.

Dublin’s Irish Financial Services Centre [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
“This redistribution of activity across the EU has wound the clock back by about 20 years,” the study said.

Banks have moved or are moving more than 900 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) in assets from Britain to the EU, while insurers and asset managers have transferred more than 100 billion pounds ($138bn) in assets and funds, reducing the UK tax base.

“We expect Frankfurt will be the ‘winner’ in terms of assets in the longer-term, and that Paris will ultimately be the biggest beneficiary in terms of jobs,” the study said.

Amsterdam’s toppling of London as Europe’s biggest share trading centre since January has been the most visible sign of Brexit in finance.

The study expects that 300 to 500 smaller EU financial firms may open a permanent office in the UK, far fewer than the prevailing forecasts of about 1,000.

The City of London will remain the dominant financial centre in Europe for the foreseeable future, but its influence will be chipped away, risking a reduction in the UK’s 26 billion pounds ($35.8bn) annual trade surplus in financial services with the EU, the study added.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

China posts record economic growth after plunge 12 months ago

China's economy recorded a steaming-hot growth rate in the first quarter of 2021, but analysts see it cooling off over the rest of the year [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Dow breaks past 34,000, S&P 500 hits week’s second record high

Further bolstering sentiment, data showed retail sales jumped sharply in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government, while jobless claims fell more than expected to 576,000 last week to a one-year low [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Tesla’s Los Angeles and Maryland tunnels run into red tape

Tesla vehicles capable of carrying up to 16 passengers will shuttle through this Las Vegas tunnel once it is operational, turning an 0.8km (1.5-mile) walk on the surface into a trip that takes a couple of minutes [File: Bloomberg]

Equal pay bill poised to pass US House, faces long road in Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said it is sad that equal pay is not yet a reality in the United States, calling it 'almost sinful' [File: Jacquelyn Martin
Most Read

India reports another record daily rise in COVID infections

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease outside the mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

At least eight killed in Indianapolis shooting

The Fedex facility is located close to the international airport [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP]

Duterte urged to confront Chinese ‘bullying’ in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Thursday that despite repeated demands by Manila that Chinese ships leave Whitsun Reef, at least 240 Chinese vessels remain in the area and surrounding waters as recently as Wednesday [Philippine Coast Guard]

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers clash at press conference

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias gestures as he talks during a joint media statement with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right [Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo]