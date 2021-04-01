Live
Economy|International Trade

US trade representative seen keeping up pressure on China

USTR annual report says it plans to continue to challenge countries that impose trade barriers and other hurdles.

In its latest annual report, the US trade representative's office promised to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminium and solar sectors [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]
In its latest annual report, the US trade representative's office promised to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminium and solar sectors [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]
1 Apr 2021

The United States government is promising to continue battling what it sees as significant trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers, and singled out China as the “world’s leading offender” in creating excess capacity in several sectors.

The US trade representative’s office said its annual report on the issue showed “significant barriers that present major policy challenges with implications for future US growth opportunities, and the fairness of the global economy.”

It said it would engage with foreign governments on various issues that threaten US exporters, including digital policies, agricultural trade barriers and technical barriers.

It also vowed to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminium and solar sectors, and which could soon affect other industries.

The report made clear that US Trade Representative Katherine Tai plans to continue a hardline approach to foreign trade practices that hamper US export growth, even as she has promised to work far more cooperatively with US allies.

Katherine Tai plans to continue a hardline approach [File: Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg]
US trading partners have been waiting anxiously to meet with Tai and understand how the Biden administration will shift its trade policies after four years of disruptive tariffs imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The 570-page National Trade Estimate Report released Wednesday showed that Washington will continue to challenge China and other countries that impose trade barriers or other regulatory hurdles, and limit access to US companies.

‘Leading offender’

“China’s state-led approach to the economy and trade makes it the world’s leading offender in creating non-economic capacity, as evidenced by the severe and persistent excess capacity situations in several industries, including steel, aluminum, and solar, among others,” USTR said in a statement,

It said Beijing was “well on its way to creating severe excess capacity in other industries” by “doling out hundreds of billions of dollars” to support Chinese companies under its Made in China 2025 industrial plan and requiring them to achieve preset targets for domestic and global market share.

USTR said it would continue its bilateral and multilateral efforts to address such “harmful trade practices”.

It also raised concerns about data restrictions imposed by India, China, Korea, Vietnam and Turkey; software requirements in Russia; Indonesian tariffs on digital products; local content requirements in many countries and discriminatory tax measures in Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Britain.

It said it would continue to engage foreign governments on policies that complicated the export of US digital products and services, and undermined the ability of US companies to move data across borders.

The report also cited continued concerns in the agricultural arena, including “non-science-based regulatory measures, opaque approval processes for products of agricultural biotechnology, burdensome import licensing and certification requirements, and restrictions on the ability of US producers to use the common names of the products that they produce and export.”

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Indian states tussle to retain jobs as economy slows

A growing number of Indian states are forcing companies to hire locally, setting up internal trade barriers that could further hinder growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

World Bank plans climate shift but no fossil fuel halt: Report

The World Bank's sister organisations, the International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, will align 85 percent of their direct financing with the Paris Agreement by July 2023 and 100 percent by July 2025, according to a new set of policies by the global lender seen by Reuters [File: J David Ake/AP Photo]

Millions of J&J COVID vaccines ruined due to human error: NYT

Esperanza Guevara, 31, receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, on March 25, 2021 [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Unequal, slow vaccinations could derail global trade rebound: WTO

The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that it expects merchandise trade to rise by 8 percent in 2021, after having fallen 5.3 percent in 2020 [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

US, Philippines discuss Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

Chinese vessels, believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef within the Philippine exclusive economic zone on Saturday [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

Myanmar facing ‘bloodbath’, UN envoy tells Security Council

The UN envoy of Myanmar is calling on the Security Council to take urgent action to prevent a 'bloodbath' in the Southeast Asian nation [AFP]

No water for apple orchards amid illegal mining of Kashmir rivers

Illegal mining is threatening the livelihood of thousands of poor families in Indian-administered Kashmir [Jehangir Ali/Al Jazeera]