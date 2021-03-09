Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Unilever to remove ‘normal’ from its beauty, personal care goods

More than half the respondents of a global poll said using ‘normal’ to describe hair or skin made them feel excluded.

Unilever said it would stop digitally altering body shape, size, skin tones of models it uses [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Unilever said it would stop digitally altering body shape, size, skin tones of models it uses [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
9 Mar 2021

Unilever, the conglomerate behind Dove soap and other bath and beauty products, has said it will stop using the word “normal” on its packaging, as well as making digital alterations to the bodies and skin colour of models used in its advertising in an attempt a push to be more inclusive.

The move from the London-based company, which is one of the top advertisers in the world, comes as it tries to move beyond a backlash it has faced for some of its advertising campaigns.

Unilever was pushed to rename its top-selling skin-lightening brand in India to “Glow & Lovely” from “Fair & Lovely” last year after facing consumer ire over negatively stereotyping darker skin tones.

In 2017, the company faced a social media outcry over an advertisement for Dove body wash, which showed a Black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman.

More recently, it had to pull all its TRESemmé haircare products from South African retail stores for 10 days due to a backlash over an advertisement.

“We know that removing ‘normal’ alone will not fix the problem, but we believe it is an important step towards a more inclusive definition of beauty,” Sunny Jain, the president of Unilever’s beauty and personal care division told the Reuters news agency.

Globally, more than a hundred Unilever brands will have the word “normal” removed to describe skin type or hair texture, and replaced with terms such as “grey hair” for shampoos or “moisture replenish” for skin creams by March next year.

Unilever said a poll it conducted of about 10,000 people globally showed that more than half the respondents felt using “normal” to describe hair or skin made people feel excluded, while 70 percent said using the word in advertising had a negative effect.

The company also said it would stop digitally altering body shape, size, proportion and skin tones of the models featured in its own advertisements, or those of its paid influencers across all its brands, a move that started with the Dove brand in 2018.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Tech-heavy Nasdaq hits correction with 10.5% fall from peak

A slide in the big tech stocks that have driven the rally in equities since pandemic-induced lows of last March continued, with Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google leading declining shares on Nasdaq [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

‘Not a dry science’: A call for women economists

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is the first American in history to have headed the Treasury, Federal Reserve and White House Council of Economic Advisers [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

What’s in the $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 stimulus package?

The US Congress is preparing to send President Joe Biden a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

AMLO defends barricading palace ahead of gender violence protests

Names of femicide victims, slogans and flowers cover a barricade outside the National Palace ahead of International Women's Day demonstrations on March 8 [Bloomberg]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Bangladesh bought phone-hacking tools from Israel, documents show

Devices are displayed at the research lab of the Israeli firm Cellebrite's technology on November 9, 2016 in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. It only takes a few seconds for an employee of Cellebrite's technology, one of the world's leading hacking companies, to take a locked smartphone and pull the data from it [Jack Guez/AFP]

Black public figures empathise with Meghan after Oprah interview

The duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of her son's skin [Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]