Live
Economy|International Trade

US trade deficit rises 1.9 percent as imports set new record

US imports of goods broke a record in January, rising to $68.2bn from $67bn in December, the US Department of Commerce said.

January trade data is the last to include the period covering former United States President Donald Trump's administration, which started a trade war with China and imposed tariffs on American allies, upending seven decades of US policy [File: Ted S Warren/AP Photo]
January trade data is the last to include the period covering former United States President Donald Trump's administration, which started a trade war with China and imposed tariffs on American allies, upending seven decades of US policy [File: Ted S Warren/AP Photo]
5 Mar 2021

United States imports of goods broke a record in January and pushed the trade deficit 1.9 percent higher as the coronavirus pandemic distorted global commerce.

The gap between the goods and services the US sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2bn from $67bn in December, the US Department of Commerce reported Friday. Exports rose 1 percent to $191.9bn, while imports increased 1.2 percent to $260.2bn.

Imports of goods increased $3.4bn to a record $221.1bn in January, led by pharmaceuticals, which rose $5bn, or 39 percent, to $17.4bn. Imports of services fell about 1 percent.

US exports of goods rose $2.1bn to $135.7bn in January, while exports of services, like transport and travel, declined $0.3bn to $56.3bn.

The politically sensitive trade gap with China fell 3.2 percent to $27.2bn. The trade deficit with Mexico rose $1.6bn to $11.9bn in January.

The coronavirus has upended trade in services such as education and travel, sections of the economy in which the US runs persistent surpluses. Measured in dollars, monthly exports of US services have declined by nearly one-fourth since the virus outbreak about a year ago.

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit climbed to $23.8bn, or 53.7 percent, from January 2020.

Last month, Commerce reported that in 2020, the US trade deficit rose 18.1 percent to $682bn, the highest since 2008, as the coronavirus threw global commerce into disarray and stymied then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to rebalance the US’s trade with the rest of the world.

Friday’s January trade data release is the last to include the period covering the Trump administration, which started a trade war with China and imposed steel and other tariffs on American allies that upended seven decades of US policy.

President Joe Biden and his team have so far tiptoed around Trump’s hardline trade policies. Biden hasn’t called off Trump’s trade war with China or suggested he would scale back the tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Biden’s pick for his administration’s top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, has promised to make sure that US trade policy benefits US workers, not just corporations, and to engage more with US allies to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Tai is waiting to be confirmed by the full Senate. Fluent in Mandarin, she spent several years as the Office of the US Trade Representative’s head of China enforcement.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

US Senate poised for voting marathon over $1.9T stimulus bill

Democratic leaders made more than a dozen late additions to their package on Thursday, which reflected their need to cement unanimous support from all their senators - plus Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote [File: Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Haaland hearings signal uphill battle for Biden’s climate agenda

United States Representative Deb Haaland, who has been an outspoken critic of fracking and cosponsored the original Green New Deal resolution, is widely expected to be confirmed as Secretary of the Interior [File: Jim Watson/Pool via AP]

China wants to boost trade with US allies, no mention of US deal

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says China plans to accelerate free-trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, both of which rely on the US for defence [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

This is how much food gets wasted, and what you can do about it

Reducing food waste could be more effective in cutting greenhouse gas emissions than switching to electric cars or moving to plant-based diets, according to the non-profit Project Drawdown [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot: Reports

Former President Donald Trump has disputed the results of November presidential election [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Kamala Harris tells Netanyahu that US opposes ICC probe of Israel

The call, the first between the two since Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden took office in January, came a day after the ICC prosecutor said she would launch the probe, prompting swift rejections by Washington and the Israeli government [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in first Iraq address

Pope Francis gives a speech at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad [Vatican Media via Reuters]