Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin selloff takes a bite out of cryptocurrency’s biggest fund

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust free fall highlights the extent to which the latest leg of the retail-driven crypto craze is cooling.

Bitcoin fell for a fifth day on Thursday to a two-week low, its longest losing streak since December [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
Bitcoin fell for a fifth day on Thursday to a two-week low, its longest losing streak since December [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
By 
Katie Greifeld
Bloomberg
25 Mar 2021

Bitcoin’s worst selloff since December is dealing a particularly harsh blow to the biggest fund tracking the cryptocurrency.

The $29.4 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has dropped about 20% so far this week, nearly double the decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC closed over 14% below the value of its underlying holdings on Wednesday as a result — a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The dislocation has deepened despite Grayscale Investment LLC parent Digital Currency Group Inc.’s plans to purchase up to $250 million worth of GBTC shares.

The GBTC free-fall highlights the extent to which the latest leg of the retail-driven crypto craze is cooling. The trust has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since launching, with investors willing to pay up for a piece of Bitcoin as it rockets higher. However, given that GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions — meaning that trust shares can only be created, not destroyed like in conventional funds — the number of shares outstanding has ballooned to a record 692 million. With Bitcoin’s price now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as accredited investors in the trust seek to offload their shares in the secondary market

“GBTC has a fixed supply and acts like a leveraged play on Bitcoin,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “As price goes down, sentiment goes down, GBTC is going to fall further than Bitcoin. Same thing happens on the way up.”

Bitcoin fell for a fifth day on Thursday to a two-week low, its longest losing streak since December. Demand for crypto has sank amid emerging signs that retail traders are retreating from markets, with everything from call options volume to GameStop Inc. shares to the mega-popular Ark Innovation exchange-traded (ticker ARKK) fund faltering.

In addition to individual investors stepping back, demand from institutions may be cooling with the debut of several Bitcoin ETFs in Canada. While U.S. regulators have yet to approve the structure, high-profile issuers such as Fidelity Investments have filed plans.

“The addition of ETFs in Canada likely pulled away some capital from GBTC,” Seyffart said. “Mainly institutional money, because most retail can’t easily buy a Canadian ETF.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US, UK slap sanctions on firms controlled by Myanmar’s military

The United States' move freezes any assets held by military-controlled conglomerates in the US and is the latest in a series of sanctions that follow the military takeover and that have targeted Myanmar's central bank as well as top generals [File: AP Photo]

Mozambique military launches offensive after ISIL attack

Palma is located more than 1,800km northeast of the capital Maputo in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province [File: AFP]

Get in boats & go: Powell likens Fed’s COVID response to Dunkirk

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in an interview with National Public Radio on Thursday, compared the urgency with which the US central bank acted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to the way the British deployed an impromptu regatta to evacuate thousands of its troops from Dunkirk in France when they were surrounded by German forces [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Is liftoff of Cathie Wood’s new ARK Space ETF imminent?

Cathie Wood's ARK funds have been bruised in recent weeks by the tech stock rout, but the flagship fund is still up 154 percent over the past 12 months (Bloomberg)
Most Read

Ship blocking Suez Canal prompts flood of memes

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021 shows Egyptian tug boats trying to free Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. - [Suez Canal Authority/AFP]

Suez Canal suspends traffic as tug boats work to free ship: Live

The 59-metre wide vessel is lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal [AFP]

‘Beached whale’ ship could block Suez Canal for weeks

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, monitors the situation near stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt, March 25, 2021 [Suez Canal Authority/Handout/Reuters]

What Joe Biden said in his first presidential press conference

President Joe Biden speaks during his first news conference in the East Room of the White House [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]