Live
Economy|Oil and Gas

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil and gas lease sales

The 13 Republican-leaning states seek a court order ending the moratorium that United States President Joe Biden imposed in January.

The lawsuit argues that stopping leases would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil-producing US states [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
The lawsuit argues that stopping leases would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil-producing US states [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
24 Mar 2021

Thirteen states sued the administration of United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule cancelled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Biden, a Democrat, signed executive orders on climate change on January 27.

The suit specifically seeks an order that the government go ahead with a sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico that had been scheduled for March 17 until it was cancelled; and a lease sale that had been planned for this year in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

And it calls for other suspended lease sales to go forward. Sales also have been postponed for federal lands in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Nevada and New Mexico.

Biden and multiple federal agencies bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken, the states claim in the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the federal court’s Western District of Louisiana.

The lawsuit notes that coastal states receive significant revenue from onshore and offshore oil and gas activity. Stopping leases, the lawsuit argues, would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil-producing states.

At a news conference, Landry accused the Biden administration of “effectively banning oil and gas activity that supports businesses, employees our workers and, also, as importantly, funds our coastal restoration projects”.

Although Landry and the lawsuit’s supporters said the moratorium has already driven up prices and endangered energy jobs, Biden’s suspension doesn’t stop companies from drilling on existing leases. But a long-term halt to oil and gas sales would curb future production and could hurt states like Louisiana that are heavily dependent on the industry.

Biden’s team has argued that companies still have plenty of undeveloped leases — almost 14 million acres (6 million hectares) in western states and more than 9 million acres (3.6 million hectares) offshore. Companies also have about 7,700 unused drilling permits — enough for years.

“This will not affect oil and gas production or jobs for years to come,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the lawsuit’s claims at a Wednesday briefing.

Administration officials have declined to say how long the pause on lease sales will last.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.

Western Energy Alliance, an industry lobbying group based in Colorado, sued over the leasing suspension in federal court in Wyoming on the same day it was announced. The Biden administration had not responded to the complaint as of Wednesday.

The US Department of the Interior is hosting a livestreamed forum on the leasing programme Thursday as it considers changes that could affect future sales and how much companies pay for the oil and gas they extract. A report outlining initial findings and the next steps in the review is due in mid-2021.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Yellen spars with GOP senator on IMF help for poor countries

The tiff between United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a GOP senator on Wednesday illustrates how Republican opposition is growing louder as the International Monetary Fund moves towards a deal to expand its reserve assets for the first time since 2009 [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Mozambique: Armed group attacks town near gas project

Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado has been home to a festering armed uprising since 2017 [File: Adrien/AFP]

Erdogan says Turkey wants region to become ‘island of peace’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also tried to reassure foreign investors spooked by his dismissal of his market-friendly central bank chief [File: Adem Altan/AFP]

Pope orders pay cut for cardinals, clerics to save other jobs

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Roman Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros ($47m) in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, the Vatican's top economic official said [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Israel votes: Palestinian-Israeli party now a potential kingmaker

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, votes at a polling station in Maghar, Israel [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

Suez canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off

The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, causing a gridlock of at least 100 vessels [Handout: Marina Passos/Suez Canal via AFP]

‘Horrific’: MSF says Ethiopian troops executed 4 men in Tigray

Fighting in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray erupted in November [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]