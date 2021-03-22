Live
Economy|Business and Economy

US House antitrust panel has new rules to curb big tech: Report

Strategy aims to produce several small bills to thwart technology firms fighting one large piece of legislation: Source.

Last year, Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, released a 16-month investigation of tech companies [File: Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg]
Last year, Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, released a 16-month investigation of tech companies [File: Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg]
22 Mar 2021

United States Democratic Representative David Cicilline, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, is preparing to unveil 10 or more pieces of legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech companies, the Reuters news agency reported citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

The subcommittee under Cicilline’s leadership released a 449-page report in October last year, which detailed abuses of market power by Apple, Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Facebook.

The strategy to produce a series of smaller bills is aimed at lowering opposition from technology companies and their lobbyists towards a single piece of legislation, the source said on Sunday.

Cicilline is also working on a separate bill working on a key law called Section 230, which offers protection to tech platforms from liability over content that users post, the source said.

His 230 legislation is likely to go after platforms such as Facebook and the way they amplify user content.

Cicilline’s comments were first reported in an interview by Axios Media on Sunday. His office declined to comment.

‘Laws are coming’

Cicilline’s work on antitrust legislation is part of an emerging effort on Capitol Hill to give antitrust enforcers more power to block mergers and stop anticompetitive conduct.

Last month, the House antitrust panel heard from antitrust experts about potential proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets, ranging from company breakups to new regulations to prevent tech giants from flexing their muscle.

“Republicans and Democrats agree that these companies have too much power, and that Congress must curb this dominance,” Cicilline said at the time. “Mark my words, change is coming, laws are coming. Every day, policymakers around the world are undertaking a similar process.”

The hearing follows the findings of the panel’s 16-month investigation of tech companies released last year. The report determined that Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Apple Inc have all abused their pole position in the digital economy.

The committee’s report recommended a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms, including a measure that would prohibit a dominant tech platform from operating in competition with the firms dependent on it — much the way banking laws once barred large lenders from acquiring insurers, real estate firms, and other non-banking companies. The committee also recommended restrictions on acquisitions by leading firms.

Democrats are looking to capitalise on their control of Congress to pass antitrust reforms in response to evidence that industries across the US economy have grown more concentrated, with many markets suffering from signs of declining competition. Competition policy is increasingly seen as a mechanism to combat economic woes such as income inequality and stagnant wages.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Deforestation: The $53bn threat to agri-businesses

Destruction of forests poses huge risks to climate, nature and the economy, says climate-disclosure platform CDP [File: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images]

For Indian women jobseekers, COVID has been a mixed blessing

Women continue to be underrepresented in India's online platforms, according to the International Labour Organization [File: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg]

Slump in gold prices draws shoppers across Asia

When financial investors are not buying, the physical market is important in setting a floor price for gold, analysts say [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

The Turkish lira erased more than four months of gains following news of the replacement of the central bank governor [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Most Read

UAE brokering secret India-Pakistan peace roadmap: Officials

The next step in the process, an official said, involves the reinstatement of envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Congo’s opposition candidate dies a day after elections

Kolelas skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria [Marco Longari/AFP]

Largest asteroid of 2021 to make closest approach to Earth

Scientists plan to use the flyby to study the asteroid more closely [AFP]

Thousands more evacuate as Sydney faces deluge

The New Windsor Bridge submerged by flood waters from the Nepean River at Windsor in the north west of Sydney. The state of New South Wales has been hit by the worst floods in a generation [Dean Lewins/EPA]