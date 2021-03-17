Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Eyeing US crude, India plans to buy less oil from Middle East

Indian state-run refiners including Indian Oil Corp, the country’s biggest crude processor, are planning to cut purchases from Saudi Arabia in May and buy more from the US and on the spot market, officials said.

Indian crude imports from the United States more than doubled in January while crude purchases from Saudi Arabia dropped 36 percent compared to December [File: Bloomberg]
Indian crude imports from the United States more than doubled in January while crude purchases from Saudi Arabia dropped 36 percent compared to December [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Debjit Chakraborty and Dhwani Pandya
Bloomberg
17 Mar 2021

Indian refiners plan to buy less oil from the Middle East in the coming months as OPEC+’s supply restrictions makes U.S. crude more attractive.

Strong gasoline demand due to people favoring private vehicles amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a slower recovery in diesel is also giving low-sulfur American grades an edge over heavier and more sour Middle Eastern varieties, officials at three state-run refineries in the world’s third-biggest oil importer said.

Indian state-run refiners including Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest crude processor, are planning to cut purchases from Saudi Arabia in May, and buy more from the U.S. and on the spot market, according to the officials who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public.

IOC has floated a spot tender seeking crude from West Africa, the Middle East, the U.S. and Canada for April-May loading.

Indian crude purchases from Saudi Arabia dropped 36% in January from the previous month, while U.S. imports more than doubled, government data show.

Reuters reported earlier that Indian state-run refiners planned to cut purchases from the kingdom by a quarter to about 10.8 million barrels in May.

Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. New Delhi has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high, but its pleas have fallen on deaf ears with Riyadh extending its supply cuts and raising premiums for its crude.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Disney to reopen California parks a year after COVID closed them

Disney has laid off 32,000 employees over the past year, most of them in the theme-park unit, but the company said it plans to bring back more than 10,000 furloughed workers when Disneyland reopens in California in the United States [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Lebanon: Aid to be disbursed in dollars as Lebanese pound crashes

Lebanon is in the midst of a economic meltdown as well as the coronavirus pandemic, sparking street protests [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Coinbase pegs valuation at $68bn ahead of landmark listing

A successful listing by Coinbase would be a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates vying for endorsement for a sector that has struggled to win the trust of mainstream investors, regulators and the general public [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades: Diplomats

A Uighur woman rests near a cage protecting heavily armed Chinese paramilitary policemen on duty in Urumqi in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang [File: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta [Erik S. Lesser/EPA]

US white supremacist propaganda surged in 2020: Report

According to the report, at least 30 known white supremacist groups were behind hate propaganda [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

Biden: Putin is a ‘killer’, Russia to ‘pay’ for election meddling

Then-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden meets with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in 2011 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]