Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Willing to risk it: US entrepreneurs launch half a million firms

The number of new businesses started between March 11, 2020 and March 1 of this year is 14 percent lower than a year earlier, but data from online platform Yelp shows American entrepreneurs haven’t been deterred by the COVID crisis.

Nearly 60 percent of new business openings in the United States in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic were in the professional, local, home and auto sectors, according to Yelp [File: Bloomberg]
Nearly 60 percent of new business openings in the United States in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic were in the professional, local, home and auto sectors, according to Yelp [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Alex Tanzi
Bloomberg
10 Mar 2021

Almost half a million new businesses opened in the U.S. in the first year of the pandemic, Yelp Inc. data showed, illustrating the resilience of American entrepreneurs.

The 487,577 openings were determined by counting new businesses listed on Yelp’s online platform, which enables consumers to review local firms. The report by the company, released Wednesday, looked at openings from March 11, 2020 — when the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic — to March 1 of this year. The number of new businesses is 14% lower than a year earlier.

New restaurants continued to open at a relatively quick pace despite the pandemic. Of the newly opened establishments, 76,051 were restaurant and food businesses. An additional 85,446 culinary-based operations reopened after temporarily closing to comply with local regulations to curb Covid-19 transmissions.

Almost 60% of the new business openings were in the professional, local, home and auto sectors, Yelp said. Notaries were up 52% from a year earlier, landscaping firms increased 42%, and auto-detailing services rose 37%. Additionally, contractors advanced 5% as house-bound people spent more time at improving their homes.

The Yelp data adds credence to the U.S. Census Bureau data, which showed a record number of new businesses were created in 2020. The Census Bureau data, compiled from new-business tax filings, show that applications began to rebound last summer after falling sharply last March as the Covid-19 pandemic forced business shutdowns in many states.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Facebook asks US federal court to dismiss antitrust cases

In its response to the FTC lawsuit, Facebook says that the United States government failed to show the social media giant had a monopoly in a clearly defined market [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

US, China to hold first high-level meet under Biden in Alaska

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden administration's priorities for US Foreign Policy [Ken Cedeno/Pool via Reuters]

US Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives a thumbs up as the House of Representatives voted on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

COVID: UK variant up to 100 percent more deadly, study finds

The virus has killed nearly 125,000 people in the UK [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq: Beyond the symbolism

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani met with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. [Ayatollah al-Sistani's Media Office via AFP]

Israel arrests former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri

The former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri speaks during a news conference on Israeli archeological excavation under Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [File: Menahem Kahana/AFP]