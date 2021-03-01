Live
US investigates engine fires in 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 SUVs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched the probe after receiving 11 fire complaints about RAV4 models.

Toyota's RAV4 SUV is the top-selling vehicle in the United States that is not a pick-up truck [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]
1 Mar 2021

The United States government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.

The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the US that is not a pick-up truck.

In documents posted Monday, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. A terminal on the 12-volt battery may short to the frame, causing loss of electrical power, engine stalling or a fire.

Most of the fires happened while the vehicles were being driven, but four owners complained that fire broke out with the engine off.

The agency says improper battery installation or front-end collision repair was a factor. The NHTSA says the RAV4 has a higher number of fire complaints in the battery area than comparable vehicles.

Investigators will try to understand better what is contributing to the fires. The vehicles aren’t being recalled, but the investigation could lead to a recall.

Source : Reuters

