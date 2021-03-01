Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

US freeze hits Europe’s fuel oil exports

While European plants benefitted from the US shutdown of refineries, now they have no clients to export fuel oil to.

US is an important market for European fuel oil [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
US is an important market for European fuel oil [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
By 
Jack Wittels
Bloomberg
1 Mar 2021

The freeze-driven shuttering of core sections of the U.S. refining system isn’t all good news for rival plants in Europe. Down at the bottom of the barrel, losses are deepening.

While U.S. shutdowns mean less competition for European refiners in supplying gasoline and diesel on both sides of the Atlantic, they also remove an important export market for the remnants of the refining process – products known as fuel oil.

With much of the U.S. Gulf Coast in recovery mode after February’s extreme weather, many of those barrels need a new home. That is acting as a drag on margins for those refineries that churn out relatively large amounts of higher-sulfur fuel oil.

“The U.S. is suddenly not taking so many cargoes a month transatlantic,” said Hedi Grati, a director at IHS Markit. “It needs to find another outlet.”

Gulf Coast refineries regularly import bottom-of-the-barrel feedstocks from Europe and Russia, turning them into higher-value fuels like diesel and gasoline. But with so many outages on the Gulf Coast, there’s little appetite from that region for such cargoes at the moment.

As a result, exports toward the U.S. from Europe and Russia of dirty petroleum product – including various grades of mostly high-sulfur fuel oil and vacuum gasoil – have plunged. They sank by 136,000 barrels a day, or about 40%, during the period February 1-23 compared with January, and by roughly 50% year-on-year, according to tanker analytics firm Kpler. The figures don’t include dirty shipments known to be low-sulfur.

Lack of Demand

That’s led to diminished demand for European barrels, which is helping to push down the value of high-sulfur fuel oil relative to crude oil, known as the crack spread. In northwest Europe, the measure recently fell to its lowest since May.

“High-sulfur fuel oil cracks in Europe – but also in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Singapore – are under pressure due to lower seasonal utility demand in the Middle East and refinery outages in the United States, drawing less fuel oil as heavy feedstock,” Grati said.

With Gulf Coast refiners beginning to resume operations, the absence of U.S. demand for bottom-of-the-barrel material might prove short-lived. But there is another bearish factor on the horizon: OPEC+ may start ramping production back up, and its output of heavier, sulfurous crudes is likely to result in more high-sulfur fuel oil being made.

“You would essentially be replacing light, sweet, U.S. crude with primarily medium sours, which have a much higher yield of HSFO,” said Chris Barber, principal of ESAI Energy. That “should increase HSFO supply,” he said.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

S Korean tech firms use mobile game to grab Japan’s manga readers

A wave of online manga sales has already seen digital surpass print in Japan [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

Australian property prices post biggest monthly gain in 17 years

A surge in housing prices threatens to add to already high levels of household debt [File: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg]

Asian shares rally on optimism of global recovery

Markets remain nervous about the idea of higher inflation [File: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg]

How is extreme poverty being measured in China?

Ethnic minority women walk with their children near a kindergarten with a banner that reads 'I'm a China doll, can speak Mandarin' at the apartment houses compound built by the Chinese government in Yuexi county, southwest China's Sichuan province on Sept 11, 2020 [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Most Read

Suu Kyi hit with new charges as Myanmar protesters rally again

Protesters run while holding homemade shields after tear gas was fired during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 1, 2021 [Stringer/ AFP]

Iran rules out talks with US over nuclear deal

Iran insists that the United States lift all unilateral sanctions before it engages in talks over the nuclear deal [AFP]

Trump says he won’t form new party, vows to unite Republicans

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28 [Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Netanyahu claims Iran behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship docked in Dubai's Mina Rashid [Giuseppe Cacace/AFP]