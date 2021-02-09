Live
Economy|Aviation
Bloomberg

Boeing lied about 737 MAX after deadly crashes, shareholders say

Shareholders claim that Boeing’s board and CEO took part in a misleading public relations campaign following the two deadly crashes.

In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had 'robust and well-established mechanisms' in place for evaluating the 737 MAX's safety profile before it ever left the ground [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]
In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had 'robust and well-established mechanisms' in place for evaluating the 737 MAX's safety profile before it ever left the ground [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]
By 
Jef Feeley
Bloomberg
9 Feb 2021

Boeing Co. directors, including current Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun, lied about the company’s oversight of its 737 Max 8 airliner and participated in a misleading public-relations campaign following two fatal crashes involving the plane, shareholders claim.

The board ignored red flags about the 737 Max, didn’t develop its own tools to evaluate safety and didn’t properly hold former chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg accountable for launching a lobbying and public-relations effort to push back against criticism of the plane’s design flaws, according to recently unsealed court filings.

“Prior to the grounding of the 737 Max, the board failed to undertake its own evaluation of the safety of keeping the 737 Max aloft,” investors said in an amended Delaware Chancery Court complaint that was made public Feb. 5. The board then “compounded its lack of oversight by publicly lying about it.”

The unsealed filings, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, are part of a derivative suit first filed in 2019 by Boeing shareholders after Lion Air and Ethiopian Air 737 Max crashes claimed a total of 346 lives. Unlike in shareholder class actions, judgments or settlements in derivative suits are usually paid back to the company from liability insurance policies for its directors and officers.

‘Public Interest’

The amended complaint makes public for the first time details about Boeing’s internal handling of the 737 Max debacle, which led to a two-year grounding of the planes. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn agreed to make the suit’s details public after concluding the “public interest” in the board’s handling of the 737 Max fiasco “favors disclosure.”

“It should come as no surprise that a filing by plaintiffs seeking to gain advantage in a lawsuit presents a misleading and incomplete picture of the activities of Boeing and its board of directors,” Bradley Akubuiro, a Boeing spokesman, said in an emailed statement. “We believe the plaintiffs’ claims lack merit, and will renew our motion to dismiss the lawsuit later this year.”

In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had “robust and well-established mechanisms” in place for evaluating the 737 Max’s safety profile before it ever left the ground and “these systems operated to ensure the board’s engagement on matters related to the safety and quality of Boeing’s products.”

Problems with the plane’s automated flight-control system — which goes by the acronym MCAS — have been implicated in the crashes. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year gave Boeing the green light to have the planes resume passenger flights after extensive modifications to the MCAS systems. The 737 Max is set to return to European skies this month after being cleared by regulators there as well.

But Boeing executives originally pointed to possible pilot and maintenance errors as playing a major role in the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia while they secretly began to address MCAS’s flaws.

Diversion Campaign

Two weeks after the Lion Air crash, Muilenburg launched a “public relations, investor relations and lobbying campaign” designed to counter U.S. airline-pilot unions’ condemnations of Boeing’s disclosures about the 737 Max’s design and a wave of negative press. The campaign made no mention of Boeing engineers’ focus on MCAS but instead sought to divert attention to other possible reasons for the crashes, according to the amended suit.

Two directors — Calhoun and former Reagan White House Chief of Staff Ken Duberstein — were informed about the campaign, according to internal emails noted in the 119-page amended complaint. Calhoun succeeded Muilenburg as Boeing’s chief executive officer in January 2020.

Instead of holding Muilenburg accountable for allowing the 737 Max to carry passengers with an unsound flight-control system, directors led a public defense of their embattled CEO in May 2019, the suit said. Calhoun led the charge, according to the complaint.

“Calhoun and the board only stopped defending Muilenburg when they learned in December 2019 that his relationship with the FAA had ruptured and that the FAA would not soon re-certify the 737 Max,” the suit said.

Bad-Faith Benefits

Directors continued to act in bad faith when they decided against firing Muilenburg in a way that would deny him $38 million in stock benefits, according to court filings. Instead, the board chose to allow the CEO to retire with his equity grant.

“By paying Muilenburg, the Board sidestepped a public spat with him that unavoidably would raise questions about the Board’s culpability in supporting him and not exercising safety oversight,” shareholders claim.

The case is In Re Boeing Co. Derivative Litigation, 2019-0907, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Bitcoin nears $50,000 as cryptocurrencies ride Tesla wave

The value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged following Tesla's announcement it would invest in bitcoin Monday, but some analysts predict a bubble [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

UAE’s space probe Amal enters Mars orbit

This illustration depicts the UAE's Mars probe. [Alexander McNabb/MBRSC via AP]

Did a Reddit user have the scoop on Tesla’s bitcoin move?

Bitcoin's price soared after Tesla said in its annual report Monday that it had decided to move nearly eight percent of its reserves into the cryptocurrency [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

GM slashes production at North American plants amid chip shortage

Auto manufacturers are competing against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies, and while Asian chipmakers are rushing to boost production, the supply gap may take many months to fill [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s second impeachment trial begins

National Guard troops stand guard at the US Capitol during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. [Win McNamee/AFP]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

Iran: Armed forces member involved in nuclear scientist’s killing

Mourners sit next to the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [File: Reuters]