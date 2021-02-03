Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

The race for ‘next generation’ COVID vaccines is heating up

UK drugs giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are joining the race to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines to tackle new variants of the disease.

Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

The race for a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine is heating up, with two United Kingdom drugs giants and their partners entering the fray to develop new jabs to tackle emerging variants of the disease.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Germany’s CureVac announced a new $180m collaboration to jointly develop next-generation messenger RNA vaccines (mRNA) to address multiple variants of COVID-19 in one vaccine.

Separately, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced they are also developing next-generation jabs that they expect to roll out as early as this fall.

Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective.

A new strain of the disease believed to be more contagious was first identified in the UK, while a new variant originating in South Africa is also sparking concerns.

GSK’s new jabs will build on CureVac’s first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in late-stage clinical trials.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,” the companies said in a statement.  “These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time.”

Work on the new jabs will “begin immediately” said the companies, with the aim of introducing the new vaccine next year, subject to regulatory approval.

GSK will also support the manufacture of CureVac’s first-generation COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said during a press briefing on Wednesday that they would aim to produce next-generation COVID-19 vaccines later this year.

AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangolas told reporters, “We’re very much aiming to try and have something ready by the autumn, so this year,” adding that the timeline included labour work and clinical trials to test the new jabs.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told reporters that AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are confident the new vaccine will work against a more infectious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the UK but has since spread to other parts of the globe.

United States pharmaceutical company Moderna, whose mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in many countries, said in January that its jab protects against two known mutations of the disease and that it is developing a booster shot to address the new South African variant.

US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that has been given the green light across the globe. They have also said they are working on new vaccines to tackle emerging variants.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from Economy

High-level Iraqi delegation in Iran to talk trade, Soleimani

Iranian-Iraqi ties have also been affected by harsh United States sanctions that were imposed in 2018 on Tehran [AFP]

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by supporting farmer protests

Farmers shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike to protest against new farm laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi on January 30, 2021 [Manish Swarup/AP]

Italy: Ex-ECB chief Draghi ‘confident’ he can form government

Draghi, 73, is perhaps best known for his intervention as ECB chief during the peak of Europe’s debt crisis in 2012 [File: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters]

UN’s top court to rule on US sanctions on Iran

Former US President Trump reimposed crippling sanctions after pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran [Reuters]
Most Read

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said that its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Rihanna on India protests: ‘Why aren’t we talking about this?!’

Rihanna poses backstage with her President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California in February, 2020 [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]