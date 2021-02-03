Live
Economy|Sexual Assault

Her day in court: Woman crowdfunds sexual assault case

A young woman raised money to bring her case of sexual assault against a former policeman in a first for Malaysia.

A 21-year-old woman raised more than $12,000 in a crowdfunding appeal after her sexual assault case was struck out in January for lack of a $17,316 court deposit [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]
A 21-year-old woman raised more than $12,000 in a crowdfunding appeal after her sexual assault case was struck out in January for lack of a $17,316 court deposit [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

A Mongolian woman has raised thousands of dollars in crowdfunding to mount a sexual assault case against a former policeman in a first for Malaysia, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

Women’s rights groups have followed the case closely, saying victims of assault should not have to fall back on fundraising if they lack the money to pursue justice through the courts.

The ex-policeman has denied the charges.

Nandine-Erdene Khoskhulug, 21, last month appealed for 46,500 ringgit ($11,500) to have her day in court.

She made the appeal after her case was struck out in January for lack of a 70,000-ringgit ($17,316) court deposit.

In less than two weeks, she has raised more than $12,000, according to her lawyer, so she can now refile her civil case against the former police inspector, seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual assault and unlawful detention.

“The response is overwhelming,” her lawyer Mathew Thomas Philip told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

“I am really surprised… As far as I know, this would be the first case,” he said.

Philip plans to file the action next month.

The lawyer said Khoskhulug, who returned to Mongolia at the end of 2020, was heartened by the speedy show of support.

“When I first saw her at the police station, she was on the verge of giving up,” he said. “With the support people have given her, the view has changed and she wants to be vindicated.”

A law firm representing the former policeman, Hazrul Hizham Ghazali, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 30-year-old was charged with multiple counts of rape and outrage of modesty last year in a separate criminal trial.

Hazrul, then a policeman, allegedly raped Khoskhulug and another Mongolian woman after stopping them at a roadblock and taking them to a hotel. He has denied all charges.

Women’s rights advocates said the deposit rule revealed the wider problems rape survivors face in pursuing justice.

“It signals to other rape victims that one must have at least 70,000 ringgit in their bank accounts to successfully file a suit against their rapists,” opposition politicians Maria Chin Abdullah and Lim Yi Wei said in a joint statement.

Rape is punishable by caning and up to 20 years in jail under Malaysia’s laws.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Versace to unveil new ‘signature’ pattern to reinvigorate brand

Designer Donatella Versace has developed a 'unique signature pattern' that will be unveiled at her upcoming fashion show in Milan, executives said Wednesday [File: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters]

Kuwait transfers assets to wealth fund to unlock cash

Kuwait, which is contending with the twin pressures of COVID-19 and lower oil prices, needs crude at $90 to balance its new budget [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty]

UN’s top court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

Iran brought the case in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions following his decision to abandon a 2015 pact [ICJ via Reuters]

Picking up steam, US firms add 174,000 jobs in January

January's spike in payrolls is a stark improvement over December, when United States firms shed 78,000 jobs, according to ADP [File: Elaine Thompson/AP]
Most Read

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said that its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Rihanna on India protests: ‘Why aren’t we talking about this?!’

Rihanna poses backstage with her President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California in February, 2020 [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]