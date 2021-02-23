Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Commodity prices at eight-year highs, raising inflation concerns

Commodities are seeing bullish wagers led by hopes that government stimulus and near-zero interest rates will fuel demand.

Hedge funds are betting that low-interest rates and government stimulus programmes will weaken the US dollar, benefitting commodities exporters [File: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg]
Hedge funds are betting that low-interest rates and government stimulus programmes will weaken the US dollar, benefitting commodities exporters [File: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg]
By 
Gerson Freitas Jr.
Bloomberg
23 Feb 2021

Commodities rose to their highest in almost eight years amid booming investor appetite for everything from oil to corn.

Hedge funds have piled into what’s become the biggest bullish wager on the asset class in at least a decade, a collective bet that government stimulus plus near-zero interest rates will fuel demand, generate inflation and further weaken the U.S. dollar as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price movements for 23 raw materials, rose 1.6% on Monday to its highest since March 2013. The gauge has already gained 67% since reaching a four-year low in March.

The day’s gains were helped by copper, which rose above $9,000 a metric ton for the first time in nine years. Oil also jumped on speculation that global supplies are rapidly tightening, while coffee and sugar advanced.

“Folks who have really ignored commodities for quite a long time are now starting to get positioned,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The implication is that this could go on for a bit. It’s very much a function of expectations of scarcity.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said earlier this month that commodities appear to have begun a new supercycle — an extended period during which prices are well above their long-run trend. That echoes similarly comments from others including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Commodities have seen four comparable cycles over the past 100 years.

The asset class is typically seen as a good hedge against inflation, which has recently become more of a concern among investors. The commodities rally will be a story of a “roaring 20s” post-pandemic economic recovery as well as ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policies, JPMorgan analysts led by Marko Kolanovic said Feb. 10.

Commodities may also jump as an unintended consequence of the fight against climate change, which threatens to constrain oil supplies while boosting demand for metals needed to build renewable energy infrastructure and manufacture batteries and electric vehicles, they said.

Copper is surging amid a broad rally in metals from iron ore to nickel. The bellwether industrial commodity has doubled since a nadir in March, also boosted by rapidly tightening physical markets and prospects for rebounding economic growth.

“The mega-trends that we see playing out around global population growth, the electrification thematic and the energy transition, all of these bode well for commodity demand over the medium-to-long term,” Mike Henry, the chief executive officer of mining giant BHP Group, said last week in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Commodities swings have huge impact on cost of living since they can encompass the price of fuels, power, food and construction projects. They also help shape terms of trade, exchange rates and ultimately the politics of commodity-dependent nations like Canada, Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US Treasury deputy chief nominee pledges to get tough on China

Wally Adeyemo, US President Joe Biden's nominee for deputy treasury secretary, says he will work on improving US competitiveness [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

US energy body to examine climate change threat to power grid

'The effects of climate change are already apparent,' says the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission [File: LM Otero/AP Photo]

Electric car maker Lucid Motors to go public with $11.75bn deal

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Yellen’s yardstick: US Treasury chief sees unemployment as key

Yellen said that if the federal government fails to spend the money necessary to get the economy quickly back on track, US fiscal soundness will be affected [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Canada’s parliament says China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Protesters take part in a rally to encourage Canada and other countries to label China's treatment of its Uighur population and Muslim minorities as genocide, outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC, on February 19 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

‘Truly heartbreaking’: US surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths

Lila Blanks reacts next to the coffin of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from COVID-19, before his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, on January 26 [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]