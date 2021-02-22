Live
Economy|US Elections 2020
Bloomberg

Made your bed: Dominion sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3bn

The suit is the latest in multibillion-dollar court actions taken by voting machine companies in the wake of the 2020 US election.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc’s defamation suit alleges Lindell, pictured standing outside the West Wing of the White House in January, repeatedly echoed the 'big lie' about election fraud in the United States despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
Dominion Voting Systems Inc’s defamation suit alleges Lindell, pictured standing outside the West Wing of the White House in January, repeatedly echoed the 'big lie' about election fraud in the United States despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
By 
Erik Larson
Bloomberg
22 Feb 2021

MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell tried to boost sales by adopting Donald Trump’s false claims about a vast election conspiracy, according to a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by a voting machine company.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc.’s defamation suit, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, alleges Lindell repeatedly echoed the “big lie” about election fraud despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred. The suit says Lindell increased sales as much as 40% by repeating the false claims on conservative media while pitching promotional codes for his products like “FightForTrump,” “45,” and “QAnon.”

The suit is the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar court actions taken by voting machine companies against high-profile supporters of Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, for spreading disinformation about voter fraud. Earlier this month, Fox Corp. canceled the Lou Dobbs show a day after the network and Dobbs were named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic Corp., another voting machine company that has claimed defamation.

Dominion said it warned Lindell in several letters in December and January to stop making false accusations about the company or a face a possible defamation suit.

“Despite repeated warnings and efforts to share the facts with him, Mr. Lindell has continued to maliciously spread false claims about Dominion, each time giving empty assurances that he would come forward with overwhelming proof,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “These claims have caused irreparable harm to Dominion’s good reputation and threatened the safety of our employees and customers.”

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Biden boosts lending to small businesses hit by coronavirus woes

The Biden administration said there are still many minority and very small firms in low-income areas that have been unable to receive aid [File: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters]

Top India court halt’s tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s retail deal: Report

India's top court temporarily halted the sale of Future Group's assets to Reliance Retail, handing a win to Amazon which is in a race to dominate India's retail sector [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Qatar Petroleum to supply 1.25m tonnes of LNG to Bangladesh

QP’s recently announced expansion at its North Field East project would help Qatar again become the world's largest LNG producer by 2030 [File: stringer/Reuters]

Saudi women can join military in latest widening of rights

The plan to allow women into the military was first announced in 2019 [Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Italian ambassador to DR Congo dies after UN convoy attacked

Attanasio, 43, represented Italy in Kinshasa since 2017 [EPA]

Iran lawmakers call for president’s prosecution over IAEA deal

Several lawmakers delivered fiery speeches in condemnation of the government’s deal with the IAEA [File: Vahid Salemi/AP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]