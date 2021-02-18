Live
Economy|Housing
Bloomberg

US home construction starts falling for first time since August

Construction of new homes in the United States still remains above pre-pandemic levels thanks to record-low interest rates and a surge in demand from Americans seeking more space while stuck at home.

A measure of confidence among United States homebuilders improved slightly in February amid strong demand conditions, even as rising construction costs related to lumber prices threaten to slow demand, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed [File: Bloomberg]
A measure of confidence among United States homebuilders improved slightly in February amid strong demand conditions, even as rising construction costs related to lumber prices threaten to slow demand, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Olivia Rockeman
Bloomberg
18 Feb 2021

U.S. home-construction starts fell in January for the first time in five months, signaling that rising residential real estate prices may be constraining buyer demand.

Residential starts dropped by 6% from the prior month to a 1.58 million annualized rate, according to government data released Thursday. The median in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a decline to a 1.66 million annualized rate.

The figures suggest that record-high prices may be weighing on affordability and subduing further growth in the housing market. Still, housing starts remain above pre-pandemic levels thanks to the Federal Reserve’s ultra-easy monetary policy pushing mortgage rates to record lows and driving demand upward.

Single-family housing starts, which were at the highest since 2006 by the end of last year, decreased by 12.2% to a 1.16 million pace. Multifamily starts, which tend to be volatile, surged 17.1% to a 418,000 pace, the fastest since July.

A measure of confidence among U.S. homebuilders improved slightly in February amid strong demand conditions, even as rising construction costs related to lumber costs threaten to slow demand, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed Wednesday.

While housing has been strong, the labor market has struggled to recover. A separate government report showed Thursday that initial filings for state unemployment benefits rose to 861,000, worse than estimated.

January data on existing home sales, which increased unexpectedly in December, will be released by the National Association of Realtors Friday.

Digging Deeper

  • Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, surged 10.4% to an 1.88 million pace, the highest since May 2006
  • The total number of residential projects authorized but not yet started climbed to 204,000 and remains well above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting builder backlog remains robust
  • Housing starts declined in the Midwest, South and West, and rose slightly in the Northeast.
Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 861,000 amid chip shortage

Part of the increase in new claims for unemployment assistance in the United States could be related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]

US lawmakers to grill key figures in GameStop stock probe

American legislators on the congressional committee that oversees the banking and securities sectors want to determine whether any malfeasance took place during GameStop Corp’s meteoric trajectory [File: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

‘Arrogant’: Australia PM slams Facebook move to block news

Morrison calls Facebook's move 'arrogant and disappointing' [File: Reuters]

Texas’s big freeze pushes oil prices to 13-month highs

Analysts expect the cold snap in Texas to lead to continuing disruptions to oil supplies for some time more [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

Mapping Mars: 7 graphics to help you understand the Red Planet

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]