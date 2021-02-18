Live
Economy|Automotive Industry
Bloomberg

Tesla sticker shock: Automaker slashes prices for two models

The price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus was reduced 2.6 percent to $36,990 while that of the Model Y Standard Range was reduced 4.8 percent to $39,990.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said before that Tesla’s cars are too expensive and the company has a history of enacting price cuts and incentives to drive deliveries during critical quarters [File: Bloomberg]
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said before that Tesla’s cars are too expensive and the company has a history of enacting price cuts and incentives to drive deliveries during critical quarters [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Dana Hull and Ed Ludlow
Bloomberg
18 Feb 2021

Tesla Inc. trimmed prices for its cheapest Model 3 and Model Y while raising prices for the Performance versions, according to the electric carmaker’s website.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now 2.6% cheaper at $36,990 in the U.S. The price of the Model Y Standard Range was cut by 4.8% to $39,990.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has regularly lamented that Tesla’s cars are too expensive, and the company has a long history of enacting price cuts and incentives to drive deliveries during critical quarters. At the “Battery Day” event last fall, Musk said the company was working on a $25,000 car.

The Performance variant of the Model 3 rose 1.8% to $55,990, while the price of the Performance variant of the Model Y increased 1.7% to $60,990, the website shows. Tesla also lowered prices in Japan.

“Adjustments may reflect mix strategy,” analyst Dan Levy of Credit Suisse said in a note to clients. “We believe Tesla strategy is to cut price (funded by cost cuts) to spur volume increase.”

The shares were down 1.4% to $786.43 at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday in New York. Through Wednesday, they had gained 13% this year, while the S&P 500 rose 4.7%.

Tesla delivered nearly half a million vehicles in 2020 but has warned that deliveries in 2021 will be weighted toward the second half of the year.

The new prices are before any state incentives or gas savings. Tesla also advertises lower prices for its cars on its website that take into account for what it sees as “potential savings” of EV ownership. Those include both state and federal incentives or tax savings that discount the purchase price, as well as the hypothetical lower cost of operating an electric vehicle versus a combustion engine car.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US reintroduces bill to ban forced-labour products from Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives bill would require financial disclosures by US companies about engagement with Chinese firms and entities engaged in abuses of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang [File: Reuters]

Biden to focus on COVID-19, China, at his first G7 summit

President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labour leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation in the Oval Office on February 17, 2021 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Indoor farming gains ground amid pandemic, climate challenges

AppHarvest's Chief Executive Jonathan Webb says the company is seeking 'to rip the produce industry out of California and Mexico' and bring it to Kentucky in the United States where AppHarvest is based [File: Reuters via AppHarvest]

McDonald’s ties part of executives’ bonuses to diversity push

The fast-food retailer had 205,000 workers worldwide at the end of 2019, including corporate employees and workers in the restaurants it owns directly [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

Australian Open: Williams leaves news conference in tears

Williams had looked her sharpest in years at the tournament, but 24 unforced errors cost her against Naomi Osaka, who also beat her in the 2018 US Open final [Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia via AFP]

The Biden doctrine, if only…

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on February 10, 2021 in Washington [AP/Patrick Semansky]