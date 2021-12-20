US stocks sink on Omicron surge, setback to Biden’s economic plan

The S&P 500 had its biggest three-day drop since September, led by losses in financial and material shares.

Investor sentiment sagged as concern about President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and the omicron coronavirus surge dragged down stocks. Traders said lower volume ahead of the holidays exacerbated market moves.

The S&P 500 had its biggest three-day drop since September, led by losses in financial and material shares. Bonds fell. The dollar was little changed.

“There’s kind of two dynamics going on. Probably the most important one is the imminent reduction in liquidity,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, you have the omicron concern.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their U.S. growth forecasts after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House by rejecting Biden’s roughly $2 trillion tax-and-spending package. Meanwhile, Europe’s biggest nations weighed more Covid-19 restrictions.

What to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its December rate meeting. Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report Wednesday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Friday: U.S. markets are closed. European markets close earlier

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%

The MSCI World index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1278

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3209

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.67 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.77%

Commodities