MANG? MAANA? Now that Facebook is Meta, what comes after FANG?

Financial Twitter wants to know what comes next after FANG. Will it be MANG? MAANA? MANGA?

For analysts and financial journalists, it’s the acronym that’s been unavoidable for the past five years: FANG. Now, its usefulness is in deep danger.

The F, Facebook Inc., is changing its name to Meta. And all of Financial Twitter wants to know what comes next. MANG? MAANA? MANGA? Spell out the acronym using Facebook’s new logo and you could get a tropical fruit.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/ewty6VbaVh — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021

FAANG is over.

meta, apple, google, ms, amazon = MAGMA pic.twitter.com/F9WGhiA5UP — Eric Adler (@ericladler) October 28, 2021

There’s precedent for the moniker to stick around as a useful shorthand for the largest tech companies even when its members aren’t being discussed. The G, erstwhile Google Inc., remained long after its name changed to Alphabet Inc.

for the folks saying FAANG is now gonna have to be MAANG, why does Google get a pass here — Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) October 28, 2021

if we're using Meta for Facebook then Google has to be Alphabet so the new acronym should really be: MAAAN pretty fitting tbh — Ali Spittel 🐞 (@ASpittel) October 28, 2021

And Netflix Inc., the N, is rarely included in any discussion of the megacap tech. That distinction usually goes to Microsoft Corp., whose M never was able to quite crack the mashup of letters, save for a few attempts at the clunky Faamg. One user proposed dropping Netflix and replacing it with a larger capitalization company: Tesla Inc.

What do we call FAANG now? If we drop Netflix for Tesla, it could be MAGAT… — CIO of The North (@MNupdate) October 28, 2021

At least one account reminded the twitterverse that MANGA stands for comics and graphic novels.