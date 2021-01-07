Live
Economy|Aviation

US airline union urges ban on protesters who stormed Capitol

Some passengers on flights to Washington DC for rally at Capitol exhibited ‘mob mentality’, one union leader says.

Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, hoping to overturn his election defeat [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]
Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, hoping to overturn his election defeat [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]
7 Jan 2021

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to leave the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting “mob mentality behaviour” on flights into the region, the head of a large flight attendants union said.

Sources at two US airlines said there had been unruly passengers on flights into the Washington, DC area on Tuesday, raising concern about their departure.

“The mob mentality behaviour that took place on several flights to the DC area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA representing workers at 17 airlines, said in a statement.

“Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” the statement said.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol hoping to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The head of the US Travel Association Roger Dow condemned the disruptions at the Capitol.

“The behavior we are witnessing has no place in any peaceful democracy, much less in the country that is supposed to be the foremost example of democratic principles,” Dow said in a statement.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Major US business group urges Pence, cabinet to remove Trump

President Donald Trump has two weeks left in office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20 [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

Fed supports advance notice on changes to $120bn bond purchases

The language added at the December meeting of Federal Reserve officials was seen as a way for the US central bank to assure financial markets that there would be no quick end to the bond purchases [File:Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Big oil sits out Trump’s last-ditch US Arctic drilling auction

Environmentalists and native Alaskans, including Gwich’in people who consider the area sacred, had warned oil companies they would face public recrimination for pursuing coastal plain drilling rights [File: US Fish and Wildlife Service via AP]

Wall Street closes higher but US Capitol chaos halts stock surge

The S&P 500 trimmed its advance to 0.6 percent at the close of trading in New York, after rallying as much as 1.5 percent earlier Wednesday [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

Congress resumes after day of chaos on Capitol Hill

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday, with some forcing their way into the building [Leah Millis/Reuters]

In Pictures: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol building

US Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. [Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

Democrats take control of US Senate with Georgia wins

Georgia Democratic candidates for US Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture towards a crowd during a campaign rally [File: Brynn Anderson/AP Photo]