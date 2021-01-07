Live
Economy|Donald Trump

Shopify removes Trump stores from platform after Capitol chaos

TrumpStore.com and Shop.DonaldJTrump.com displayed error messages on Thursday.

Stores that sold Trump merchandise like his 'Make America Great Again' hats has been removed from the Shopify platform [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Stores that sold Trump merchandise like his 'Make America Great Again' hats has been removed from the Shopify platform [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
7 Jan 2021

Canada’s Shopify Inc took down stores affiliated with United States President Donald Trump from its e-commerce platform on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday.

Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump’s actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organisations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

Attempts to access TrumpStore.com and Shop.DonaldJTrump.com, which sold “Make America Great Again” hats and similar items, were unsuccessful on Thursday, as the website displayed error messages.

Shopify’s move comes as Facebook blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely on Thursday and social media platforms Twitter Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked Trump’s accounts on their platforms following Wednesday’s violence.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US jobs market recovery continues to stall as COVID surges

Some 787,000 people filed initial jobless claims last week, a fall of only 3,000 from the previous week's level, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday [File: Wilfredo Lee/AP]

Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely’

Facebook, which owns photo-sharing app Instagram, will also block Trump's account there, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post the day after Trump supporters breached the US Capitol building in a violent, unruly mob [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

Qatar banks agree to $2.2bn deal to leapfrog larger rivals

Qatar has 2.5 million people being served by about 20 local and international banks, leaving smaller lenders at a disadvantage unless they can find a niche or competitive edge [File: Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]

Cryto market value tops $1 trillion as bitcoin hits new record

Bitcoin rose as much as nine percent on Thursday to touch a high of $39,223 and has more than quadrupled in the past year, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Calls to remove Trump as fallout from Capitol assault continues

US President Donald Trump instructed followers to go to the Capitol just before it was stormed on January 6, 2020 [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

The 25th Amendment: Can Trump be declared unfit for office?

According to the Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, Vice President Pence and the majority of Trump's cabinet would need to declare Trump unable to perform the duties of the presidency before removing him from office [File: Mandel Ngan/AFP]

Elon Musk overtakes Bezos to become world’s richest person

Elon Musk's net worth was $188.5bn at 10:15am in New York (15:15 GMT), $1.5bn more than that of Bezos [File: Bloomberg]