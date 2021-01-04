Dow down 630 points after notching new all-time high

The major United States stock indexes opened at new record levels before selling off as investors remain cautiously optimistic about US and global economic recoveries fuelled by COVID-19 vaccines.

The major United States stock indexes kicked off 2021 with plus-side jumps to record levels before turning tail and falling into the red, as investors remain cautiously optimistic that vaccine roll-outs and a new round of coronavirus relief aid from Congress could drive a strong US economic recovery this year.

Having jumped at the opening bell on Wall Street to a new record, the Dow Jones Industrial Average quickly drifted into negative territory and kept on falling. Around noon in New York, the 30 share index was down more than 630 points or 2.06 percent at 29,976.33.

The S&P 500 index, seen as a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings plans, also rose at the open only to turn negative. At noon, it was down 1.9 percent at 3681.88. The same pattern marked the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index which was down 1.77 percent around noon in New York.

Monday’s positive opens happened as COVID-19 cases surge across the US and parts of the globe, and countries brace for a punishing few months ahead as government officials order business-sapping restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. A disappointing vaccine launch in the US – as well as a new, more highly contagious strain of COVID-19 – are also sparking concerns.

But investors are weighing these harsh realities against hopes that better times could lie ahead for both the US and global economies as well as corporate profits, as inoculations against COVID-19 drive a return to business as usual.

Investors in US stock markets are also awaiting the outcome of Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia. If the Democratic contenders can manage to win both seats, it would set the stage for President-elect Joe Biden to more easily push through his economic agenda – including more robust financial lifelines for struggling US households and businesses.

Wall Street is also keeping an eye on Friday when the closely watched monthly employment report for December will drop.

Among stocks making headlines on Monday were shares of Tesla which were trading up 3.78 percent around noon on Wall Street. On Saturday, the electric vehicle maker reported 2020 sales that fell short of founder and CEO Elon Musk’s half-a-million-unit target, but still managed to beat Wall Street’s estimates.