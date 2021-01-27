Live
Economy|Arts and Culture
Bloomberg

Michael Burry calls GameStop rally ‘unnatural, insane, dangerous’

Michael Burry, of The Big Short fame, took a bullish stance on GameStop in 2019, but is now warning that the rally has gotten out of hand.

GameStop’s meteoric surge since January 12 has captivated Wall Street and spurred calls for a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, though legal experts say it’s difficult to prove chat-room posts are part of an illicit scheme to manipulate the market (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
GameStop’s meteoric surge since January 12 has captivated Wall Street and spurred calls for a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, though legal experts say it’s difficult to prove chat-room posts are part of an illicit scheme to manipulate the market (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By 
Heejin Kim
Bloomberg
27 Jan 2021

Michael Burry’s bullish stance on GameStop Corp. in 2019 helped lay the foundations for an epic retail-investor frenzy. Now the famed fund manager is warning that the rally has gotten out of hand.

“If I put $GME on your radar, and you did well, I’m genuinely happy for you,” Burry, best known for his prescient bet against mortgage securities before the 2008 financial crisis, said in a tweet on Tuesday. “However, what is going on now – there should be legal and regulatory repercussions. This is unnatural, insane, and dangerous.”

[File: Bloomberg]
Burry, whose investment firm reported owning a 2.4% stake in GameStop as of Sept. 30, said in an email interview on Tuesday that he’s now “neither long nor short.” He declined to comment on when he sold the stock.

Burry became a household name after his mortgage trade was featured in “The Big Short.” He helped draw attention to GameStop in mid-2019 after his Scion Asset Management unveiled a 3.3% stake in the beleaguered video-game retailer and urged the company to buy back shares. Burry’s holding has been cited by some of the traders who’ve flooded online forums in recent weeks with posts imploring their fellow punters to buy.

GameStop’s 642% surge since Jan. 12 has captivated Wall Street, elicited a tweet from Elon Musk and routed short sellers including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research. It has also spurred calls for a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, though legal experts say it’s difficult to prove chat-room posts are part of an illicit scheme to manipulate the market.

Burry’s warning has so far done little to dampen retail investors’ enthusiasm: GameStop rose another 45% in pre-market trading as of 8:38 a.m. in New York, though it had more than doubled in overnight trading.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

No quick fix for SEC in cracking down on GameStop-like frenzies

New market dynamics are an issue that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will have to increasingly deal with because Twitter and online message boards are allowing armchair stock analysts to spread their views like never before [File: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg]

Biden makes tackling climate crisis ‘essential’ to US policy

Joe Biden speaking about climate change during a campaign event held at the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington, Delaware, US [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

GameStop shares keep surging as day traders keep upper hand

Euphoria born in day-trader chat rooms has turned GameStop into the biggest-story stock of the retail era, its improbable surge an emblem of the newfound power of individual investors [File: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg]

What does Joe Biden’s presidency mean for Iran’s stock market?

In August, the Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark index, TEDPIX, surged past two million points - and then the bubble burst [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Most Read

US judge blocks Biden’s 100-day freeze on deportations

Migrants deported from the US walk towards Mexico at the Paso del Norte international border bridge [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

Netherlands: What’s behind violent anti-lockdown riots?

A man cleans up broken glass from the smashed windows in a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, January 25, 2021 [Peter Dejong/AP]

‘Psychological war’: Iran dismisses Israel military action threat

President Hassan Rouhani chairs a meeting next to his chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi [File: Iranian Presidency handout via AFP]

Israel military revising operational plans against Iran: General

Top Israeli general says revised military plans against Iran are now 'on the table' as new US government takes power [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]