Live
Economy|International Trade

Milk and more: China, New Zealand sign upgraded free trade deal

Following US trade war, China has signed several trade and investment deals to bolster its multilateral credentials.

Under the new trade deal with China, tariffs for many of New Zealand's mostly commodities-based exports, which include dairy, timber and seafood, will be either removed or cut [File: Brendon O'Hagan/Bloomberg]
Under the new trade deal with China, tariffs for many of New Zealand's mostly commodities-based exports, which include dairy, timber and seafood, will be either removed or cut [File: Brendon O'Hagan/Bloomberg]
26 Jan 2021

China and New Zealand have signed a deal that upgrades their existing free trade pact, giving exports from the Pacific nation greater access to the world’s second-largest economy.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the signing on Tuesday of an expanded trade deal with China, noting its significance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement comes as Beijing seeks to establish itself as a strong advocate of multilateralism following a bruising trade war with the United States and as the coronavirus keeps international borders closed.

“China remains one of our most important trade partners … For this to take place during the global economic crisis brought about by COVID-19 makes it particularly important,” Ardern said at a news conference.

The agreement expands an existing trade deal with China and ensures it remains fit for purpose for another 10 years, New Zealand trade minister Damien O’Connor said in a statement.

Under the new deal, tariffs for many of New Zealand’s mostly commodities-based exports, which include dairy, timber and seafood, will be either removed or cut. Compliance costs will also be reduced.

The deal also includes commitments by both sides to promote environmental protection and not lower standards to gain a trade or investment advantage.

China’s multilateral push

Following years of pressure from the administration of former US President Donald Trump over trade and, more recently, international scrutiny over the handling of the coronavirus, China has emerged as a surprising champion of globalisation and multilateralism.

In recent months, Beijing signed an investment pact with the European Union and joined the world’s largest free trade bloc in the 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which also includes New Zealand.

China has also expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Agreement, the successor to an earlier pact from which Washington withdrew.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Monday, President Xi Jinping criticised isolationism and “Cold War” thinking and called for barriers to trade, investment and technological exchange to be removed.

Under its new deal with Wellington, China will also open up sectors such as aviation, education and finance. In exchange, New Zealand will increase visa quotas for Chinese language teachers and tour guides, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

New Zealand was the first developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2008 and has long been touted by Beijing as an exemplar of Western engagement.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang (left) welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right) to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 1, 2019 [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]
China is now New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with annual two-way trade of more than 32 billion New Zealand dollars ($21.58bn).

But ties have been tested under Ardern’s government as New Zealand criticised China’s influence on small Pacific islands and raised human rights concerns about Muslim Uighurs. Ardern also backed Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Organization (WHO) despite a warning from Beijing.

The trade pact with New Zealand also comes as Beijing’s ties with neighbouring Australia worsened after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in central China.

Australia has appealed to the World Trade Organization to review China’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley.

New Zealand, which will host the regional Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this year, has said it would be willing to help negotiate a truce between China and Australia.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Shipping companies join hands to help sailors stuck at sea

Being stuck on a ship for too long is a risk to the safety and mental well being of sailors [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]

India to impose permanent ban on dozens of Chinese apps: Reports

The Indian government's June order stated that dozens of Chinese apps, including ByteDance's social media platform TikTok, were 'prejudicial to [the] sovereignty and integrity of India' [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Janet Yellen confirmed as US Treasury secretary

Treasury secretary is the latest role in Janet Yellen's trailblazing career [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

GameStop’s volatile rally smashes Wall St price targets

GameStop, whose stock is about $60 above the average forecast of equity handicappers tracked by Bloomberg, has become the latest show of force by newbie day traders in a market that seems more like their plaything each day [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Chaos as Indian farmers break barricades during New Delhi rally

Farmers hold tractor rally as they ride through the smoke of tear gas fired by the police in New Delhi [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’

China's President Xi Jinping urged unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic [World Economic Forum/AFP]

Netherlands rocked by third night of rioting over COVID curfew

Dutch policemen arrest a man in Rotterdam during a third night of unrest over a nationwide COVID-linked curfew [Marco de Swart/ ANP via AFP]

Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2017 [Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP]