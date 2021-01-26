Live
Economy|Oil and Gas

Aramco may sell more shares, sovereign wealth fund governor says

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, made the announcement during a media briefing about PIF’s five-year plan.

The Saudi Arabian government sold more than 1.7 percent of Aramco in a 2019 initial public offering that raised a record $29.4bn [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
The Saudi Arabian government sold more than 1.7 percent of Aramco in a 2019 initial public offering that raised a record $29.4bn [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
26 Jan 2021

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Saudi Aramco may consider selling more shares if market conditions are right, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The Saudi government sold more than 1.7 percent of Aramco in a 2019 initial public offering (IPO) that raised a record $29.4bn, triggering more IPOs in the kingdom, which is also seeking to deepen its capital markets to reduce its reliance on oil.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), made the comments during a media briefing to give details on the PIF’s five-year plan.

The PIF, whose holdings include a stake in Uber, plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals ($1.07 trillion) by 2025, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday, making it one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds.

Initially, the government had wanted to list Aramco on the Saudi bourse and an international stock exchange, but an overseas listing plan was shelved.

Aramco shares closed 0.1 percent lower at 34.70 riyals ($9.25) on Tuesday, valuing it at $1.85 trillion, behind the world’s most valuable company, Apple.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US consumer confidence jumps on stimulus, vaccine hopes

United States consumer sentiment improved following the passage of $900bn in coronavirus relief aid and President Joe Biden's proposal of an additional $1.9 trillion [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Biden vows to replace US government fleet with electric vehicles

US President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

China’s Big Tech clampdown: Why some businesses stand to benefit

Nicole Gao is one of the thousands of small businesses that rely on China's dominant e-commerce platforms to earn a living [File: Nicole Gao via Michael Standaert/Al Jazeera]

Iran blocks Signal messaging app after WhatsApp exodus

In a tweet, Signal said it has been 'working around Iran’s censorship' since the app became the top downloaded content in Iranian app stores [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Demographic crisis’: Poland population shrinking under pandemic

Marcin Jeziorek, wearing a protective mask, holds his baby, Mikolaj during a baptism ceremony, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at church of the Monastery of St Joseph in Warsaw, Poland on May 30, 2020 [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Netherlands rocked by third night of rioting over COVID curfew

Police unions say the recent unrest marks the worst rioting in the Netherlands in 40 years [Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]

Blast shakes Riyadh three days after projectile intercepted

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a 'hostile air target' heading towards Riyadh [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Indian Muslim comic in jail for weeks for jokes he did not tell

Munawar Faruqui's performances included jokes on religious riots, the controversial citizenship law, police brutality against students and the ongoing farmers' protest [Screengrab]