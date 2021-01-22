Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Move-in ready: US existing home sales hit 14-year high in 2020

Home sales in the US rose to 6.48 million last year, the highest total since the peak of the housing boom.

The recent spike in United States home prices reflects a boost in demand as Americans locked down during the coronavirus pandemic seek to move to larger homes [File: Michael Conroy/AP Photo]
The recent spike in United States home prices reflects a boost in demand as Americans locked down during the coronavirus pandemic seek to move to larger homes [File: Michael Conroy/AP Photo]
22 Jan 2021

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose 0.7 percent in December, pushing the entirety of 2020 to a pace not seen in 14 years and providing one of the few bright spots for a US economy mired in a global pandemic.

Rising sales in the final month of the year lifted activity to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.76 million units in December, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported Friday.

For all of 2020, sales rose to 6.48 million, the highest total since 2006 at the height of the housing boom. That represented a 5.6 percent gain from the 5.34 million previously owned homes sold in 2019.

The median sales price was $309,800 in December, up 12.9 percent from a year ago.

The big jump in prices reflected strong demand as Americans locked down by the coronavirus pandemic and forced to work from home are seeking to move to larger homes. Sales have been boosted by record-low mortgage rates.

Economists predicted those trends would continue this year, though mortgage rates may rise slightly from record lows if the economy improves as expected as vaccines become more widely available.

“Expect economic conditions to improve with additional stimulus forthcoming and vaccine distribution already under way,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the NAR.

“As COVID-19 levels drop due to vaccinations and warmer weather, expect more Americans to put their houses on the market,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, predicted.

The inventory of unsold homes fell to an all-time low of a 1.9-month supply, down from supplies of 2.3 months in November and 3 months a year ago. Homes typically remained on the market for 21 days in December, down from 41 days that a home would be on the market before selling in December 2019.

Economists said that homebuilders have boosted construction in response to the strong demand, but still face supply constraints such as a lack of available building lots.

For December, sales of single-family homes rose 0.7 percent to a rate of 6.03 million while sales of condominiums were up 1.4 percent to 730,000.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

Iran crypto miners cry foul over electricity backlash

Mining bitcoin requires a lot of electricity, which is subsidised in Iran [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]

Double oh-no: James Bond film No Time to Die postponed again

A man in Moscow, Russia, wearing a protective mask, walks past advertisements for the movie No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond series, whose global theatre release has been postponed until October [File: Tatiana Gomozova/Reuters]

EU tells Ivory Coast to brace for stricter cocoa laws

Workers sew up sacks of cocoa next to a warehouse in Soubre, Ivory Coast, whose government has called for increased support from the European Union and other donors to help implement the proposed legislation, including a request for more than $2.43bn to fight deforestation [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]

Global chip shortage chokes China’s bitcoin mining sector

Bitcoin mining is closely watched by traders and users of the world's largest cryptocurrency, as the amount of bitcoin they make and sell on the market affects its supply and price [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]
Most Read

What legal woes does Trump face as he begins civilian life?

Former President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 30, 2020 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

US Senate to proceed with second Trump impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump left office on January 20 but still faces an impeachment trial in the US Senate [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

After another Museveni ‘victory’, Uganda is at a tipping point

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021 [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Filings reveal how the pandemic devastated Trump’s businesses

Former United States President Donald Trump's businesses have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic, records show [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]