Live
Economy|Telecommunications
Bloomberg

Chinese telecoms firms seek review of US delisting move

New York Stock Exchange had removed three China telecoms firms after former US President Trump’s executive order barring investments in military-linked companies.

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom said they have asked the New York Stock Exchange to lift suspensions on trading of their shares while a review of their listing status is being undertaken [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom said they have asked the New York Stock Exchange to lift suspensions on trading of their shares while a review of their listing status is being undertaken [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
By 
Shirley Zhao
Bloomberg
21 Jan 2021

China’s three biggest telecommunications firms said they requested a review of the New York Stock Exchange’s decision to delist their shares more than a week ago, a move triggered by an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The drama surrounding the delisting, which played out over a few days with the bourse at one point reversing the decision before enforcing it again, caused wild swings in the companies’ stock as investors were left with little time to react to the various moves. It also prompted some global equity indexes to remove the securities.

In separate filings Thursday to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange — where they’re also listed — China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. said that written requests had been filed with the NYSE and that they’d also asked for trading suspensions to be stayed while the review is undertaken. The review will be scheduled at least 25 business days from the date the request is filed, the statements said. There’s no assurance the review request will be successful, the companies added.

In its communications around the delistings, the NYSE indicated it was acting to comply with an executive order issued by Trump, barring investments in companies deemed by the U.S. to be linked to China’s military. The ambiguously worded order was part of Trump’s effort to punish China in the waning days of his presidency.

The announcement of the review requests came hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as Trump’s successor in Washington on Wednesday.

The former administration had been ramping up its attacks on China the past few months, imposing sanctions over human-rights abuses and in response to the nation’s crackdown on Hong Kong. The U.S. had also sought to sever economic links and deny Chinese firms access to American capital, an escalation of its moves over tariffs as part of the trade war. China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the U.S. more than anywhere else, hardened the Trump administration’s position against the country and its bid to become a global leader.

The three companies lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors pulled back from their shares following Trump’s November order. They then shed billions more after the delistings. Subsequently, they have rebounded at least 12% in Hong Kong trading since Jan. 8, supported by a record inflow of cash from the mainland.

China Mobile gained 0.3% as of 11:42 a.m. Hong Kong Thursday, while China Telecom fell 2.2%. China Unicom slipped 1%.

The telecommunications companies advised investors to “exercise caution” when dealing in their securities.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Big Tech: Biden urged to protect consumers’ online privacy

Consumer rights groups are becoming increasingly anxious about data privacy [File: Chesnot/Getty]

Biden moves to have US rejoin Paris Accord, halt Arctic leasing

President Joe Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050 to match the steep and swift global cuts that scientists say are needed to avoid the most devastating effects of global warming [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Amazon offers to help Biden speed delivery of COVID vaccines

Amazon last year said that some 20,000 of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus in the first six months of the pandemic [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Work suspended on Keystone XL pipeline as Biden is sworn in

First proposed in 2008, the Keystone XL pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing fossil fuel emissions [File: Nati Harnik/AP]
Most Read

Biden signs orders to end ‘Muslim ban’, rejoin climate deal, WHO

President Joe Biden looks signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump administration officials

Pompeo had pursued a harsh rhetoric on China during his time in office [File: Reuters]

Remembering 11 of Trump’s forgotten ‘moments’

President Donald Trump ends his presidency with a litany of notable, but perhaps forgotten, moments, including the massive fast food dinner he served to college football players in 2019 [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]