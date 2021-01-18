Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Crypto climb: Bitcoin must break $40,000 again soon, analysts say

Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk are closely examining the cryptocurrency’s turbulent 12 percent slide after its meteoric rise to $42,000.

Bitcoin's price has nearly quadrupled over the past year, and investors are watching what happens next closely [File: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg]
Bitcoin's price has nearly quadrupled over the past year, and investors are watching what happens next closely [File: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg]
By 
Joanna Ossinger
Bloomberg
18 Jan 2021

Bitcoin rose to $37,000 on Monday, back toward a level that strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. see as an inflection point for the digital coin.

The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon, a team including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said. The pattern of demand for Bitcoin futures and the $22.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust will help determine the outlook, they added.

“The flow into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust would likely need to sustain its $100 million per day pace over the coming days and weeks for such a breakout to occur,” the strategists wrote in a note on Friday.

Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide from a record of almost $42,000 on Jan. 8. The cryptocurrency boom since March has reflected the ebullience of financial markets awash in stimulus — as well as concern over whether gains will ultimately prove fleeting.

The JPMorgan strategists said Bitcoin was in a similar position in late November, except with $20,000 as the test. Flows of institutional investment into the Grayscale trust helped the world’s largest cryptocurrency extend its rally, they wrote.

Trend-following traders “could propagate the past week’s correction” and “momentum signals will naturally decay from here up till the end of March” if Bitcoin’s price fails to break above $40,000, they said.

Bitcoin rose about 1.6% to $37,138 as of 12:29 p.m. in London on Monday. Ether, another popular digital coin, shed 1.6% to $1,241.

Exactly what’s driven the yearlong near-quadrupling in Bitcoin’s price remains murky. Commentators have cited day traders, wealthy buyers, hedge funds, companies and even signs of interest from long-term investors like insurers.

‘Dread to Think’

Some, like Chris Iggo, remain skeptical of Bitcoin’s appeal to large institutions.

“I dread to think what most risk officers would think about that being in a core investment portfolio,” the chief investment officer of core investments at Axa Investment Managers wrote in a note. “For assets to be considered in a long-term investment portfolio one should be able to attach some fundamental intrinsic value to them.”

Bitcoin’s proponents argue it’s maturing as a hedge for dollar weakness and the possibility of faster inflation in a recovering global economy. Others say its defining characteristic remains speculative booms followed by busts.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

‘Catastrophic moral failure’: WHO warns over vaccine distribution

COVAX is a WHO-led initiative that aims to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries [File: Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters]

Twitter locks account of Republican lawmaker who supported QAnon

An ardent Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Green posted on the social media platform baseless claims over the Georgia elections [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Two of India’s richest men face farmers’ ire over new laws

Protests against India's new farm laws have been going on for weeks and threaten to become a political headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

‘Over 600 arrested, army deployed’ as unrest spreads in Tunisia

Demonstrators blocked roads by burning tyres and threw stones and other objects at police and businesses [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

‘Appalling’: World leaders blast Russia over Navalny arrest

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021 [Polina Ivanova/Reuters]

B-52 US bombers fly over Middle East; Iran condemns intimidation

The US flew a B-52 'presence patrol' over the Middle East on Sunday [Courtesy: US Central Command]

‘Modi gov’t used Balakot for electoral gains’ in 2019: Imran Khan

A Pakistan Army soldier guards the area struck by Indian military planes on February 26, 2019 in Jaba village near Balakot, Pakistan [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]