Live
Economy|Indigenous Rights

Native Americans try to block US move to give land to Rio Tinto

Native American group says US does not own land sought by mining giant for lucrative copper deposits.

The mine proposed by Rio Tinto in Oak Flat, or Chi'chil Bildagotee, Arizona, could supply a quarter of US copper demand if developed [File: Deanna Dent/Reuters)
The mine proposed by Rio Tinto in Oak Flat, or Chi'chil Bildagotee, Arizona, could supply a quarter of US copper demand if developed [File: Deanna Dent/Reuters)
15 Jan 2021

Members of Arizona’s San Carlos Apache tribe have filed a property claim in an attempt to regain control over land that the United States government is poised to give to Rio Tinto Ltd for its Resolution Copper mine.

The case ties up Rio Tinto is another legal tussle with native tribes, following the mining giant’s destruction of an Indigenous cave site in Australia last year.

At the proposed site in Arizona, clashes are becoming more frequent between Indigenous groups and mining companies eager to produce more copper for electric vehicles and other green technologies.

The latest manoeuvre by tribal members opposed to the project asks a court to find that the US government has illegally occupied the land for more than 160 years and has no right to give it to anyone.

The “United States of America does not own that land,” Apache Stronghold, a non-profit organisation comprised of mine opponents, said in a court filing.

The mine could supply a quarter of US copper demand if developed, but eventually destroy the land, known as Oak Flat, or Chi’chil Bildagotee, considered by Native Americans to be the home of religious deities.

Rio’s Resolution Copper subsidiary said it will monitor the case and remains “committed to ongoing engagement with Native American tribes to continue shaping the project and deliver initiatives that recognise and protect cultural heritage.”

Rio and development partner BHP Group Ltd have sought for years to access the underground copper deposit, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) east of Phoenix in the Tonto National Forest.

The US Forest Service, which manages the land, declined to comment.

Land swap

Earlier this month, a leading British local government pension group urged Rio and BHP to clarify how they intend to protect the environment in and around the proposed project.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, a shareholder in both firms, said on January 8 that it had written to them to ask how the project will affect local communities.

The deposit sits below land that belonged to the tribe before the United States existed. An 1852 treaty between US officials and the tribe that is still in force set aside the land for the Apaches’ use.

Rio Tinto’s proposed copper mine is located on a site considered by Native Americans to be the home of religious deities and contains ancient cave art such as this petroglyph [File: Deanna Dent/Reuters]
In 2014, the US Congress and then-President Barack Obama approved a plan to let Rio exchange land it already owns for land above the copper, with the caveat that the swap could not occur until an environmental study was published. The outgoing administration of President Donald Trump plans to publish that study on Friday, clearing the way for the exchange within 60 days.

Tribal members have also filed a lawsuit seeking to block the study’s publication.

The claim, formally known as a lien, is essentially the next line of defence if that lawsuit fails. Last year, the US Supreme Court upheld 19th-century land treaties between Washington and Oklahoma tribes, a precedent that could bolster the Apaches’ lien request.

Rio has promised to seek the tribe’s consent for the mine. Even if Rio were to gain control of the land, the company still needs federal permits, a process that both sides acknowledge could take years.

The company has also been at the centre of another controversy over native lands, in Australia.

Last year, Rio triggered public and investor uproar after destroying the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Western Australia for a mine extension. The site is considered sacred by Aboriginal tribes.

Opposition to the company’s move led to the resignation of its chief executive and two deputies.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from Economy

After Brexit, UK seeks worker-rights reforms, setting up EU clash

The UK-EU Brexit deal allows Brussels to retaliate if the UK implements measures that are deemed to give it an unfair competitive advantage [File: Molly Darlington/Reuters]

In last China swipe, Trump hits officials, firms with US bans

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is among the companies and individuals being sanctioned by the US for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea [File: Stringer, third party/Reuters]

China urges people to avoid holiday travel as COVID cases jump

The authorities and employers are trying to stop people travelling home for the Lunar New Year holidays as China tackles a new coronavirus outbreak [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

‘Dead heat’: 2020 tied for warmest year on record, NASA finds

Super Typhoon Goni, which battered the Philippines in October and November, was one of the most powerful typhoons to make landfall in history [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Most Read

Dozens killed, hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi

People look at the damaged provincial office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake early on Friday [Akbar Tado/Antara Foto via Reuters]

‘The world’s most powerful weapon’: N Korea parades new missile

North Korea showcased new weapons at a night-time parade to mark the end of the ruling party's eighth congress [KCNA via Reuters]

Uganda counts votes after tense presidential election: Live news

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Australia to kill pigeon that survived 13,000km journey from US

Joe’s feat has attracted the attention of the Australian media but also of the notoriously strict Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service [Channel 9 via AP]