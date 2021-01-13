Live
Economy|Climate Change

Signed, sealed, delivered: Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp

Teenager and environmental activist Greta Thunberg will appear on a postal stamp in her native Sweden.

The Greta Thunberg postal stamp, part of a series focusing on the environment, is seen through a magnifying glass in Stockholm [File: David Keyton/AP Photo]
The Greta Thunberg postal stamp, part of a series focusing on the environment, is seen through a magnifying glass in Stockholm [File: David Keyton/AP Photo]
13 Jan 2021

Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg will appear on a postal stamp that will be issued Thursday in her native Sweden and is part of a series focusing on the environment.

The stamps “should reflect our time, where the environmental issue has been relevant and present for many years, not least through Greta Thunberg’s strong voice,” Sweden’s postal company Postnord said in a statement.

One stamp – with Thunberg in her trademark yellow raincoat, standing atop a hill and with her braid blowing in the wind – is part of a five-stamp series themed “Valuable Nature”. The stamps cost 12 kronor ($1.44) each, are available as of January 14, and are illustrated by Swedish artist Henning Trollback.

Thunberg, who just turned 18, rose to prominence for weekly solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm that she started on August 20, 2018.

Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and she was invited to speak to political and business leaders.

The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile.

Her blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also criticism and even death threats.

Appearing on a stamp “means that a person is doing something extraordinary”, said Kristina Olofsdotter, managing director for stamps at the postal company.

Thunberg demands that lawmakers stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal that asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

US bans all cotton, tomato products from China’s Xinjiang region

China denies mistreating Uighurs and has rejected allegations of forced labour as 'false news' [File: Reuters]

Iran’s smog, blackouts made worse by power-sapping crypto mining

Iranian health officials have warned that high levels of pollution will exacerbate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more deaths in Iran than in any other country in the Middle East [File: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters]

US slaps sanctions on two Iranian foundations linked to Khamenei

The United States Department of the Treasury blacklisted two Iranian foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their subsidiaries, a hardline move by the Trump administration in the week it has left in office [File: Iranian Supreme Leader's Website/AFP]

Airbnb will cancel reservations in DC during inauguration week

Airbnb also cited 'reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration' in its announcement on Wednesday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Donald Trump impeachment resolution: Full text

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on January 6, 2021 [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

US House votes on impeaching President Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington [Susan Walsh/The Associated Press]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]