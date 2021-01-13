Live
Economy|US Elections 2020

Airbnb will cancel reservations in DC during inauguration week

Airbnb said on Wednesday that it is cancelling reservations and barring new ones in the Washington, DC metro area next week in response to official pleas not to travel to the area for the United States’ inauguration week.

Airbnb also cited 'reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration' in its announcement on Wednesday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
Airbnb also cited 'reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration' in its announcement on Wednesday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
13 Jan 2021

Airbnb said on Wednesday that it is cancelling reservations and barring new ones in the Washington, DC metro area next week where the inauguration of United States President-elect Joe Biden is set to take place on January 20th.

The online marketplace for vacation rentals said in a statement that it made the decision “in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington, D.C.”

Airbnb also cited “reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration,” in its announcement.

All guests whose reservations are cancelled will be “refunded in full”, and hosts will be reimbursed for lost revenues resulting from the decision “at Airbnb’s expense”, said the San-Francisco-based company.

Airbnb said that it learned through both sources in media and law enforcement the names of “numerous individuals” with links to known hate groups or who were involved in last week’s violent siege of the US Capitol building and has banned them from the company’s platform.

“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community,” said the statement.

The online marketplace has had a policy of removing guests who are confirmed to be members of hate groups since 2017, when it blocked guests who were headed to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Airbnb is among a growing list of businesses who are taking a stand against President Donald Trump and the violence committed in his name last week.

On Monday, the company announced it will not make political donations to the Republicans who voted against certifying the results of the election last week.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from Economy

‘Bills don’t lie’: Pop megastar Shakira sells 145-song catalogue

Shakira, who performed during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, sold her song catalogue as the coronavirus pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

Estonia’s PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party

Ratas's Centre Party and five people are accused of criminal involvement in a real estate case [File: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters]

Could Houston I-45 expansion be upended under a Biden presidency?

Some 92 percent of people who would be displaced by the proposed expansion of the I-45 highway in Houston, Texas in the United States are from communities of colour [Courtesy: Jessica Wiggins/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

US House debates article impeachment against Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington [Susan Walsh/The Associated Press]

Donald Trump impeachment resolution: Full text

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on January 6, 2021 [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Why are WhatsApp users joining rival platforms?

WhatsApp wants to share user data with its parent company Facebook [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]