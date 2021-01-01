Live
Economy|Financial Markets

New York Stock Exchange starts delisting China telecoms firms

Move follows Trump order barring US investments in Chinese companies allegedly tied to China’s military.

Chinese mobile phone operator, China Mobile, is among the companies whose shares are being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Chinese mobile phone operator, China Mobile, is among the companies whose shares are being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
1 Jan 2021

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecommunications companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, it said in a statement.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring United States investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, which could affect some of China’s biggest companies.

The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law mandating that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd and China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Each of the telecommunications companies named by the NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong.

NYSE said that the issuers were no longer suitable for listing as the order bans any transactions in securities “designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person”.

NYSE said that it would suspend trading on either January 7 or January 11. The issuers have a right to a review of the decision.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Ford reverses out of Mahindra car-making joint venture in India

Ford took a $799m impairment charge in 2019 in anticipation of its planned asset transfer to Mahindra [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Under pandemic pressure, drugmakers raise prices in US: Report

In 2020, drugmakers raised prices on more than 860 drugs by about 5 percent on average, according to consultancy firm 3 Axis [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]

North Korea’s Kim marks New Year with visit to family tomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang to pay respects to his father and grandfather [Korean Central News Agency/via Reuters]

Four years after divisive Brexit vote, UK formally leaves the EU

The relationship between London and Brussels will now be reset under the terms of the recently concluded Trade and Cooperation Agreement [File: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
Most Read

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Doctor’s Note: What we know about the new strain of COVID-19

A health worker tends to a patient infected with COVID-19 [File: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel]