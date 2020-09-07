Live
Economy|Aviation

FAA investigating manufacturing flaws in Boeing 787 jetliners

FAA is investigating flaws involving Boeing 787 Dreamliners but said it is early to say if it will need new inspections.

Boeing said in August that airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners had removed eight jets from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues in fuselage sections [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Boeing said in August that airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners had removed eight jets from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues in fuselage sections [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
7 Sep 2020

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it is investigating manufacturing flaws involving some Boeing 787 Dreamliners but said it was too early to say whether it will require new inspections.

Boeing said in August that airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners had removed eight jets from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues in fuselage sections.

The FAA could require inspections covering hundreds of 787 jetliners after production issues at one plant, a person briefed on the matter confirmed. The Wall Street Journal reported the potential inspections earlier, citing an internal government memo and people familiar with the matter.

“The agency continues to engage with Boeing,” the FAA said on Sunday. “It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency’s investigation.”

Boeing said, “The rest of the in-service fleet has been determined to meet limit load capability, and we are inspecting production airplanes to ensure any issues are addressed prior to delivery.”

Boeing said some aeroplanes have shims that are not the proper size, and some aeroplanes have areas that do not meet skin flatness specifications.

“Individually these issues, while not up to specifications, still meet limit load conditions. When combined in the same location however, they result in a condition that does not meet limit load requirements,” Boeing said.

In the memo dated August 31, Boeing told the FAA that it had manufactured some parts at its South Carolina facilities that failed to meet its standards, according to The Wall Street Journal

Such a safety directive could potentially cover up to about 900 Dreamliners delivered since 2011, the person briefed on the matter confirmed.

It is not clear how many aeroplanes may have just one of the two reported issues. 

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh