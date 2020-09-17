Live
Economy|Arts and Culture

Banksy loses trademark for iconic work created in Jerusalem

EU agency rules Banksy’s trademark for ‘Flower Thrower’ was filed in bad faith, but the artist can appeal.

Examiners for the cancellation division of the EU's Intellectual Property office noted in their ruling that Banksy's anonymity and contempt for copyrights worked against him in the case [File: Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press]
Examiners for the cancellation division of the EU's Intellectual Property office noted in their ruling that Banksy's anonymity and contempt for copyrights worked against him in the case [File: Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press]
17 Sep 2020

Street artist Banksy has lost a legal battle with a greeting card company along with a European Union trademark for one of their most iconic artworks.

The cancellation division of the EU’s intellectual property office said in a ruling this week that Banksy’s trademark for “Flower Thrower” was filed in bad faith and declared it “invalid in its entirety”.

Also known as”Love is in The Air, the graffiti artist created the work in Jerusalem in 2005. It depicts a young protester wearing a cap and with his face half-covered, throwing a bouquet of flowers.

The decision, which can be appealed, followed a dispute between UK greeting card company Full Colour Black Ltd and the company that authenticates and handles requests dealing with Banksy’s work, Pest Control Office Ltd. The British street artist’s real name and identity are unknown.

Full Colour Black, which sells products printed with images of his pieces, claimed the 2014 trademark for “Flower Thrower” should be canceled because Banksy had not made use of it. The company argued he only applied for it to prevent “the ongoing use of the work which he had already permitted to be reproduced”.

The greeting card company also noted that Banksy wrote in one of his books that “copyright is for losers”.

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists [File: Dusan Vranic/The Associated Press]

After Full Colour Black started legal proceedings, Banksy opened an online store called Gross Domestic Product to sell his own range of merchandise. But the move left the EU examiners unconvinced.

“It was only during the course of the present proceedings that Banksy started to sell goods but specifically stated that they were only being sold to overcome non-use for trademark proceedings and not to commercialize the goods,” they wrote in their decision.

Citing Banksy’s stated contempt for intellectual property rights, the examiners also made clear the artist’s choice to keep his identity secret hurt him in the “Flower Thrower” case.

“It must be pointed out that another factor worthy of consideration is that he cannot be identified as the unquestionable owner of such works as his identity is hidden,” they wrote. “It further cannot be established without question that the artist holds any copyrights to a graffiti. The contested (trademark) was filed in order for Banksy to have legal rights over the sign as he could not rely on copyright rights, but that is not a function of a trademark.”

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words: “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”

Source : AP
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]