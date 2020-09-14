Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Oil steadies at $38 before OPEC+ meet with demand in focus

OPEC+ meets to assess production cuts as the recovery from pandemic-driven demand destruction falters.

Compliance with OPEC+ output cuts may be an issue during talks this week [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
Compliance with OPEC+ output cuts may be an issue during talks this week [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
By 
Sharon Cho and James Thornhill
Bloomberg
14 Sep 2020

Oil was steady $38 a barrel in New York ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week that will assess the group’s production cuts as the recovery from virus-driven demand destruction falters.

The rebound has stalled as OPEC+ returns some supply to the market, with prices last week slipping to the lowest since mid-June. A meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is scheduled for Thursday.

Commodity trader Trafigura Group expects the market to return to surplus, while BP Plc said the relentless growth of oil demand is over and consumption may never return to the levels seen before the pandemic took hold.

Oil has tumbled back below $40 a barrel after staging a comeback from a rout below zero in April, with rising coronavirus infections across major economies raising doubts about a sustained recovery.

There is at least a glimmer of hope that a vaccine isn’t far away, with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc saying that they have restarted a U.K. trial of an experimental drug after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill.

“While no one is 100% sure on the course of the economic recovery, OPEC+ is being put in a tough spot as the cartel witnesses the market building a steeper contango ahead of its meeting,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. “Optimist’s remain focused on the vaccine cure.”

Compliance with OPEC+ output cuts may be an issue during talks this week after new signs of exporters reneging on the deal, while a widening contango in Brent crude is indicating rising concerns about over-supply.

Iraq has cut pricing for all of its crude grades to Asia and the U.S. for October following similar curbs by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers as demand stalls.

Meanwhile, even BP’s most bullish scenario sees demand no better than “broadly flat” for the next two decades as the energy transition shifts the world away from fossil fuels, according to a report from the company. Vitol Group, however, predicts there will be 10 years of growth before a steady decline.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Ilicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]