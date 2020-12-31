Live
Economy|Cybercrime
Bloomberg

Microsoft says suspected Russian hackers accessed source code

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to say which source code the hackers viewed.

Microsoft said on Thursday it had detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts but upon investigating, discovered no changes had been made [File: Bloomberg]
Microsoft said on Thursday it had detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts but upon investigating, discovered no changes had been made [File: Bloomberg]
By 
William Turton
Bloomberg
31 Dec 2020

Microsoft Corp. said the suspected Russian hackers behind the stunning breach of numerous U.S. government agencies also accessed the company’s internal source code, although no customer data or services were compromised.

“We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories,” Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post that updated its continuing investigation of the attack. “The account did not have permissions to modify any code or engineering systems and our investigation further confirmed no changes were made.”

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to say which source code the hackers viewed. Source code shows how computer programs work and is used to build products. Gaining access to such code could have given the hackers valuable insight into how they might exploit programs or evade detection. Microsoft said its security philosophy, or “threat model,” anticipates that its source code will be viewed, and that defenses are built with that in mind.

Microsoft had previously said it, too, had received a malicious update of software from information technology provider SolarWinds Corp. that was used to breach government agencies and companies around the world. The details of the campaign are still largely unknown, including how many organizations were victimized and what was taken by the hackers. Bloomberg News reported in December that investigators have determined at least 200 organizations were attacked as part of the campaign.

Microsoft said the hackers didn’t use the SolarWinds update to reach the internal account, but declined to elaborate on exactly how the attackers gained access. The company also didn’t specify in the blog post which code repositories were accessed, nor how long the hackers were inside the company’s network, but reiterated that there is no indication its systems were used to attack others.

“This activity has not put at risk the security of our services or any customer data, but we want to be transparent and share what we’re learning as we combat what we believe is a very sophisticated nation-state actor,” the company said.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Box office bomb: 2020 was ‘year like no other’ for film industry

For the past two years, the summer movie season has netted more than $4.3bn, but this year it brought in $176.5m, much of that from drive-in theatres [File: Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Uncomfortable: US consumer comfort index tumbles amid COVID surge

Americans’ pessimism about the economy and their financial situation continued as lawmakers dragged their feet on another fresh round of stimulus [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

US jobless claims unexpectedly edge downward for second week

People wait in their vehicles at a food distribution centre organised by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in West Covina, California, where elevated jobless numbers signal a long recovery for the US labour market [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]

Xi hails China’s progress during pandemic in New Year’s address

Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech came as the government orders additional measures to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence, including discouraging Lunar New Year travel [File: Noel Celis/AFP]
Most Read

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

Stanley Johnson has expressed support for his son leading the UK out of the EU, despite having voted in favour of remaining in the bloc [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]