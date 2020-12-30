Live
Economy|Financial Markets

UK stocks sink as government widens strict COVID lockdowns

Britain became the first country to approve Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, but a fast-spreading mutant strain of the virus is worrying investors.

Newly announced lockdowns in more regions of the country sent UK stocks lower Wednesday [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
Newly announced lockdowns in more regions of the country sent UK stocks lower Wednesday [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
30 Dec 2020

British stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing early gains as fears over a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus led to most of the country being placed under tighter restrictions, even as Britain approved AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.7 percent after hitting a fresh 10-month high in the previous session.

Miners and consumer stocks, mainly Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Diageo were the biggest drag on the index.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas of England would be placed under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading across the country.

“More lockdowns doesn’t help market sentiment in the short term. There will be an economic knock-on effect upon that,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Britain is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with the country recording one of the world’s highest death tolls of around 65,000 by mid-December, while the emergence of a more infectious virus variant has compounded its problems.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections.

Shares of AstraZeneca closed 0.8 percent lower.

“AstraZeneca said it will not look to profiteer from the vaccine which is fantastic for society, but the market saw it as selfish and ungrateful,” Mould said.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, shed 0.9 percent, although British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

In a positive turn for the economy, British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

In company news, Energean rose 3.8 percent after saying it would acquire the remaining 30 percent stake in its Israeli offshore fields.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US sanctions Venezuelan judge, prosecutor over Citgo convictions

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the unjust detention and sentencing of six American executives "further demonstrates how corruption and abuse of power are deeply embedded in Venezuela’s institutions" [File: Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]

Thai women gold panners find bright spot in COVID-ravaged economy

With global gold prices near an all-time high, women gold panners are a rare bright spot for a Thai economy hard hit by the collapse of tourism amid coronavirus travel restrictions [File: Matthew Tostevin/Reuters]

Pending sales of US existing homes fall for a 3rd straight month

The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes declined 2.6 percent from the prior month, according to data released Tuesday [File: Bloomberg]

Crypto-linked stocks extend rally that produced 400% gains

Bitcoin headed for its biggest monthly gain since 2019, extending a rally that’s seen some companies’ shares more than quintuple since the end of October [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Yemen’s PM condemns ‘treacherous, cowardly’ Aden airport attack

No one on the government plane was hurt but officials at the scene said they saw bodies lying on the tarmac and elsewhere at the airport [Fawaz Salman/Reuters]

US bombers fly over the Gulf amid tensions with Iran

Its the second time this month that the US flew strategic bombers over the Gulf [File - AP]

Republican US Senator Hawley to object to Electoral College vote

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is teeing up a temporary procedural slowdown of the certification of Joe Biden's election [File: Greg Nash/Pool via AP Photo]

What’s behind the latest GCC reconciliation efforts?

Any deal will not have a lasting impact if the 'root cause' of the dispute are not addressed, analysts say [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]