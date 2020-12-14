Live
Economy|Business and Economy

As India’s fast-food craving grows, Burger King has whopper IPO

A dent in incomes and a fear of COVID-19 has made Indians switch to fast food restaurants, helping Burger King’s IPO soar.

Burger King India is benefitting from customers switching to cheap fast food in the wake of the pandemic [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]
Burger King India is benefitting from customers switching to cheap fast food in the wake of the pandemic [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]
By 
Megha Bahree
14 Dec 2020

As the coronavirus slashes incomes and raises concerns over sanitation, a growing number of Indians are switching to fast-food chains, a trend that helped Burger King India’s shares surge on their market debut on Monday.

Shares of Burger King India, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc’s US chain Burger King, opened at 112.50 rupees ($1.53) each, almost double the company’s initial public offer (IPO) price of 60 rupees ($0.82) before climbing to 135 rupees ($1.83), indicating investor optimism for the country’s food services industry, analysts said.

With India’s share market trading at an all-time high after six straight weeks of gains, mom-and-pop investors are hungry for a piece of the action, something that likely explains the excitement surrounding the Burger King India IPO, Hemang Jani, head of equity strategy at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Al Jazeera.

The fast-food chain’s IPO also benefitted from several other factors. For one, it is a well-known brand globally and in India, Jani said. For another, the coronavirus pandemic – India has the second-highest number of cases at 9.8 million after the US – has discouraged people from dining out.

The pandemic has also devastated the economy – which contracted 7.5 percent in the three months through September from a year before – and led to a dip in incomes. As a result, Indians are looking not only for cheaper dining options but also switching to outlets that offer take-out and home delivery services, Jani said.

Riding on the coattails of McDonald’s

Burger King launched in India in 2015 and today has 268 restaurants across 57 cities. It has about 5 percent of the country’s so-called quick service restaurant (QSR) market which is expected to hit revenues of 348 billion rupees ($4.7bn) by 2025, according to Motilal Oswal estimates.

One reason for some of that growth is that fast-food chains are a well-established concept in India now thanks to the work done by early entrants such as McDonald’s and KFC, says Ankur Bisen, senior vice president of retail and consumer products at Technopak, a retail industry consultancy firm.

Burger King did not have to ‘sweat it out’ in India when it launched in 2015, unlike earlier entrants such as McDonald’s, an analyst says [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
“Burger King is at an advantage because it didn’t have to sweat it out like McDonald’s which created the category in India,” Bisen told Al Jazeera.

When McDonald’s launched in India in the mid-1990s, it had to adjust its prices and menu to attract consumers in a very price-sensitive market.

Introducing vegetarian options, replacing beef  – something most Hindus would be enraged to see on a menu – with more popular chicken, creating supply chains for suitable varieties of potatoes, condiments and buns, were just some of the challenges early entrants had to face, says Bisen.

Another company that has grown with the sector is condiment supplier Mrs Bector’s Food, which is due to have its market debut on Tuesday.

“Today, it’s very easy to find those suppliers and plug and play today, and Burger King has benefited from that,” Bisen says.

Although Burger King is still not profitable and saw revenues drop 68 percent for the six months through September from the same period a year ago, financial services firm Motilal Oswal said that, given its “strong brand positioning, robust store expansion plans and the bright growth prospects of the QSR industry in India, we expect its financials to improve going ahead”.

Investors seem to agree.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

Argentina’s GDP shrank 10.2 percent in Q3 compared with 2019

The Argentine government expects the country's recovery to begin in the first half of next year and for gross domestic product to grow 5 percent in 2021 [File: Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg]

Fed’s Powell warns of ‘very challenging’ few months ahead

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday that 'Full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to engage, reengage in a broad range of activities' [File: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via Reuters]

Canada to have first astronaut orbit the moon in NASA mission

A Canadian will join a NASA mission orbiting the moon in 2023 [File: Rodolfo Buhrer/Reuters]

US Supreme Court to take up NCAA athlete compensation case

The US Supreme Court will hear the case on college athlete compensation brought by former West Virginia University running back Shawne Alston [Keith Srakocic/AP Photo]
Most Read

President Trump to veto national defence bill, White House says

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a news conference at the White House that President Trump plans to veto the annual defence bill [Leah Millis/Reuters]

What could a new ambassador mean for Turkey-Israel relations?

Relations between Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have long been marked by fiery rhetoric [File: Ronen Zvulun and Ozan Kose/AFP]

Trump’s loss cemented, focus turns to his legacy

What is in store for Trump after he leaves the White House on January 20? [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Sudan says officers ambushed by Ethiopian ‘forces’ during patrol

Sudanese security officers patrol as Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region are seen at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan Mohamed [Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]