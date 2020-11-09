Dow surges 1,600 points on Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine trial results

Both the Dow and the S&P hit record highs at the open of trading on Wall Street as optimism surged for a breakthrough in the quest for a coronavirus vaccine.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes surged to new record highs at the open of trading on Monday after drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective and President-elect Joe Biden passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the White House during the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,605.98 points or 5.67 percent to a record high of 29,929.38 in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – gained 3.68 percent to hit a new record high. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also opened firmly in positive territory.

On Monday morning, Trump touted the strength of the stock market on the vaccine news, tweeting: “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!”

STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

President Donald Trump has not conceded the election and he and his allies continue to push unfounded claims of voting fraud while vowing to continue to challenge results in several states.

That did not stop Wall Street analysts from releasing forecasts during the weekend of what a Biden presidency combined with a Senate in which Republicans retain control would mean for a new round of virus relief aid from Congress for struggling businesses and the unemployed.

Economists at Goldman Sachs led by Jan Hatzius expect a slimmed-down $1 trillion stimulus package potentially enacted before Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Chief US economist Gregory Daco at Oxford Economics is also forecasting a $1 trillion stimulus “passed around year-end”.

A group of friends who live in New York City celebrate after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election as they ride down Fifth Avenue in a rented open-top double-decker bus in Manhattan, New York City, US [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters] Both Goldman and Oxford Economics stressed in their notes during the weekend that the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the quest for a health solution continues to play a pivotal role in the economic outlook.

“Assuming the FDA approves at least one vaccine by January and mass immunization of the general population starts shortly thereafter, as we expect, growth should pick up sharply in Q2,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

On Monday, hopes for a health solution breakthrough soared after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech became the first drugmakers to release successful findings from a large-scale clinical trial of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, said.

Shares of Pfizer were up 6.62 percent within minutes of the open of trading in New York.

Companies stifled by the pandemic’s lockdowns and travel bans gained handsomely at the opening. Shares of Boeing soared more than 12 percent. Shares of cruise operator Carnival PLC were up more than 40 percent, while shares of cinema operator AMC Entertainment were up more than 54 percent.

On the flip side, big tech and other companies that have profited handsomely from COVID shifts in consumer and work habits saw some of the wind taken out of their sales.

Shares of Netflix were down more than 7 percent, Amazon shares were down more than 3 percent, while Clorox shares were down more than 6 percent.