Live
Economy|Technology

TikTok saga: US judge unsure if he can issue new injunction

A US district judge said he was unsure TikTok could win a new injunction against a Trump administration order that blocked downloads of the app.

The Trump administration claims its battle against TikTok is rooted in national security concerns, but TikTok continues to deny allegations of wrongdoing when it comes to users' data [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]
The Trump administration claims its battle against TikTok is rooted in national security concerns, but TikTok continues to deny allegations of wrongdoing when it comes to users' data [File: Florence Lo/Reuters]
4 Nov 2020

A United States judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the US Department of Commerce from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the government’s plan on Friday.

Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, the owner of TikTok, argued that the previous ruling could still be overturned on appeal.

US District Judge Carl Nichols for the District of Columbia said he was unsure if TikTok could demonstrate “irreparable harm” to win a new injunction against the government’s order that Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google app stores remove TikTok for download by new users.

On Friday, US District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone stopped the Commerce Department from barring TikTok’s data hosting within the United States and other technical transactions that she said would effectively ban the use of the app in the country.

The restrictions were set to take effect on November 12. A Justice Department lawyer told Nichols the government had not decided whether to appeal Beetlestone’s order.

Beetlestone, whose ruling came in a lawsuit filed by three TikTok users, noted the app has more than 100 million US users.

On September 27, Nichols issued a preliminary injunction against the government’s order. Beetlestone’s order also blocks the app store download ban.

Talks have been continuing to finalise a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company to oversee US operations. US President Donald Trump has said the deal had his “blessing”.

The Trump administration has contended TikTok poses national security concerns as American’s personal data who use the app could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok has denied the allegations.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Denmark to cull 15 million minks to curb coronavirus transmission

Denmark is one of the world's main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year and exporting them mostly to China and Hong Kong [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters]

Health stocks gain amid ongoing US election uncertainty

Deals in the health sector are likely to continue unabated, particularly for companies targeting new cancer medicines, an analyst at Jefferies said [File: Bloomberg]

US private payroll growth slows, signalling a stalling recovery

ADP and Moody's Analytics' National Employment Report offers clues about the labour market's health ahead of the government's own monthly jobs numbers [File: Nati Harnik/AP Photo]

Xi plays down concerns that China’s economy is turning inward

China’s new development structure is 'definitely not a closed domestic circulation, but a more open dual circulation between overseas and domestic markets,' Xi said at the opening of the China International Import Expo on Wednesday in Shanghai [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]
Most Read

Biden wins more votes than any candidate in US history: Live news

Denice Asbell, left, brings her daughter Rhegan down to the central counting board to observe democratic election challengers watching ballots being counted in the early morning hours of November 4 in Detroit [David Goldman/AP Photo]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

Trump claims premature victory as vote count continues: Live news

[EPA]

Trump campaign wants a Wisconsin recount. But how would it work?

Election staff members pack ballots after polls closed at the Moose Lodge on Election Day, November 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Wong Maye-E/AP Photo]