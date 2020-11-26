Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Virus cases at world’s top glove maker imperils Malaysia economy

Malaysia ordered Top Glove to close factories after huge jump in COVID-19 cases among workers, threatening country’s economic recovery.

The global surge in demand for protective equipment this year has made Top Glove one of Malaysia's most valuable companies [File: Mohd Rafsan/AFP]
The global surge in demand for protective equipment this year has made Top Glove one of Malaysia's most valuable companies [File: Mohd Rafsan/AFP]
Bloomberg
26 Nov 2020

The new heart of Malaysia’s worrying virus resurgence is an unlikely place — the sprawling factory complex of the world’s largest maker of surgical gloves. It’s putting at risk not just a key export for the Southeast Asian manufacturing center, but also a nascent economic recovery.

The government on Monday ordered Top Glove Corp. to close 28 of its factories in phases, after its facility in Klang, Selangor state recorded 1,067 Covid-19 cases, out of 1,884 new daily cases in Malaysia. New infections continued and hit a record high of 2,188 on Tuesday, of which more than half came from the Teratai cluster linked to the company’s worker dormitories.

Top Glove said Wednesday that the high number of cases was due to increased testing, and that it expects the outbreak at its facilities to end in two-to-four weeks. On Wednesday, Malaysia recorded 970 new covid-19 infections.

The cluster at Top Glove illustrates the challenges facing the Southeast Asian nation, which seemed to have the virus under control, until late September, when politicians campaigning in an election in the state of Sabah in Borneo helped spread the infection around the country. The resurgence of infections threatens to hinder economic recovery in a nation that supplies about two thirds of the world’s latex gloves.

“The resurgence of Covid-19 infections could threaten growth recovery in the final quarter of this year and possibly in the early part of next year until we have the vaccine,” said Muhammad Saifuddin Sapuan, an economist at Kuala Lumpur-based Kenanga Research.

The struggle to stem the resurgence has put Malaysia behind Indonesia in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, which measures countries’ success in fighting the virus with minimal social and business disruptions. The latter is ranked 19th — 10 rungs above Malaysia — despite it being Southeast Asia’s virus hotspot.

Top Glove said infections in the Teratai cluster likely originated from cases in early October in the Meru area of Klang. The dormitories are home to thousands of migrant workers, mostly from nations including Nepal and Bangladesh, who are the backbone of Malaysia’s rubber glove sector that is projected to rake in an export revenue of 29.8 billion ringgit ($7.3 billion) this year.

The big jump in new cases appears “localized,” but a failure to control the spread could harm businesses if social restrictions are extended, according to Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd.

“So policy making would be very data dependent and it has to be very nimble and dynamic,” he said.

Malaysia isn’t alone in fighting an outbreak in tightly packed migrant worker dormitories.

Neighboring Singapore has battled infection clusters in foreign worker dormitories, although the country has managed to contain the risk of contagion. An explosion in new cases in these dormitories near the start of the pandemic forced Singapore to adopt strict nation-wide lockdown measures for months.

“Malaysia needs to adopt health policies used by Singapore for documented workers and provide financial support to factories to implement better housing and public health measures,” Wong Chen, an opposition lawmaker, said on Tuesday. “As for undocumented workers, the government needs to track, document, and provide partial legal work status to them. Without such engagements, they will continue to pose a public health threat to all.”

Malaysia will impose mandatory Covid-19 screening for 1.7 million foreign workers in the country because of high number of cases in the group, the Star reported Thursday, citing Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meantime, Top Glove’s shares Thursday rebounded from a two-day, 9.5% slump. Still, the stock is set for its biggest monthly loss since March 2008, as the company said the closures would delay some deliveries by up to four weeks and cut fiscal 2021 sales by 3%.

Whether the production at these plants and other economic activity can remain normal will depend on whether Malaysia manages to curb the latest wave of Covid-19 without resorting to another lockdown. Danny Wong Teck Meng​, Chief Executive Officer at Areca Capital Sdn. said he sees the resurgence as a “manageable situation,” as the factory-related clusters could be controllable if stricter operating standards are enforced.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US markets retreat from record closings after sobering jobs news

Wall Street appeared to be replaying the market's previous two weeks, which began with rallies driven by promising vaccine news but pulled back amid increasing COVID-19 cases and jobless claims [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Facebook to pay Illinois users $650m to settle privacy case

Facebook will be making payouts to only about a quarter of the six million Illinois residents eligible for the biggest consumer privacy settlement in US history [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

Protesters in Tunisia halt key phosphate production

Protesters calling for jobs demonstrated on Wednesday launching sit-ins at state-run Gafsa Phospate [File: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

Over 1m Palestinians under poverty line in besieged Gaza: UN

A man rides his bicycle cart past closed shops as Palestinians call for a general strike to protest against Bahrain's economic workshop for US's Middle East 'peace plan', in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, June 25, 2019 [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Most Read

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

Donald Trump still believes US election was ‘rigged’

Trump on Wednesday repeated many of the same debunked claims of vote fraud as he made at his last news conference on the election results, November 5, 2020 [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had sought to withdraw his guilty plea [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]