Live
Economy|Business and Economy

German economy grew at record pace in 3rd quarter but fears mount

Europe’s largest economy grew by 8.5 percent in June-September period, but rising COVID infections cloud outlook.

Rising COVID infections in Germany have forced the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues since November 2, likely denting the economy [Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
Rising COVID infections in Germany have forced the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues since November 2, likely denting the economy [Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
24 Nov 2020

Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a record 8.5 percent in the third quarter as Europe’s largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern spring, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The stronger-than-expected rebound was mainly driven by higher household spending and soaring exports, the office said.

“This enabled the German economy to make up for a large part of the massive decline in gross domestic product caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter of 2020,” it added.

The reading marked an upward revision to an earlier flash estimate of 8.2 percent growth and followed a 9.8 percent plunge in the second quarter.

The outlook is clouded by a second wave of coronavirus infections and a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease. Restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues have been closed since November 2, but shops and schools remain open.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional state premiers are planning to extend the “lockdown-light” on Wednesday until December 20, according to a draft prepared for their meeting.

A contraction in the service sector is expected to weigh heavily on the GDP in the fourth quarter, while lockdown measures in other countries are likely to hit export-oriented manufacturers as well.

DIW economist Claus Michelsen said a decline in economic output was therefore on the cards, with initial estimates indicating a GDP drop of approximately 1 percent in the final quarter.

“Germany and many important trading partners are likely to slide back into recession,” Michelsen said.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Russian COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20, free for citizens

A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

Bitcoin jumps, shy of all-time high of $20,000

Three coins representing Bitcoin cryptocurrency sit on a computer circuit board in this arranged photograph in London on February 6, 2018 [Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Vaccine progress, Biden transition news give stocks a boost

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine candidate could be cheaper to produce and easier to distribute than its rivals, potentially leading to a quicker global economic recovery [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Saudi Aramco says customers unaffected by Houthi attack on Jeddah

A staff member stands next to the damaged tank at the Saudi Aramco distribution station [Marwa Rashad/Reuters]
Most Read

Tigray force: Ethiopia mechanised division ‘completely destroyed’

A damaged tank is abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia, on Sunday [Eduardo Soteras/AFP] (AFP)

Trump agrees transition to Biden administration can begin

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the US election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Ethiopia capturing Tigray capital may not end conflict: Analysts

Tigray refugees who fled the conflict arriving on the banks of Tekeze river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]

In India, a vocal Muslim party expands its base

Owaisi, a four-time MP, has emerged as a face of Muslim politics (File: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]