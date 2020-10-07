Live
Economy|Worker's Rights
Bloomberg

Hey honey, I shrank the office: Companies adjust to ‘new normal’

Almost all the respondents in a new survey say they are uncomfortable returning to offices because of the coronavirus.

A growing number of workers say they will work from home permanently but many express frustration at conference calls [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]
A growing number of workers say they will work from home permanently but many express frustration at conference calls [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]
Bloomberg
7 Oct 2020

More than half of companies plan to shrink their offices as working from home becomes a regular fixture after the Covid-19 pandemic ends, according to a survey by Cisco Systems Inc.

Some 53% of larger organizations plan to reduce the size of their office space and more than three quarters will increase work flexibility. Almost all of the respondents were uncomfortable returning to work because they fear contracting the virus, the poll found.

Cisco, the largest maker of networking equipment, recently surveyed 1,569 executives, knowledge workers and others who are responsible for employee environments in the post-Covid era. The findings suggest many of this year’s radical changes to work life will remain long after the pandemic subsides.

The poll, conducted for Cisco by Dimensional Research, concluded that working from home is the “new normal.” More than 90% of respondents said they won’t return to the office full time. 12% plan to work from home all the time, 24% will work remotely more than 15 days of each month, while 22% will do that eight to 15 days every month.

[Bloomberg]
Cisco’s Webex video conferencing service has benefited from lockdowns that have kept millions of people working and studying from home. It’s also faces rising competition from Zoom Video Communications Inc.

For employees who do return to the office, Webex is adding environmental sensors that plug into its current video-conferencing gear. That will help companies identify over-used and under-utilized spaces, while complying with room capacity limits.

Underscoring the importance of conferencing software, according to the survey, 98% of all meetings post Covid will include a remote attendee. That doesn’t mean users are happy with their current experience. Some 98% shared frustrations with video conferences.

[Bloomberg]
Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Oil prices up 3% as Hurricane Delta threatens Gulf of Mexico

Oil companies are securing facilities and evacuating workers ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is already a Category-4 storm [File: Tomas Stargardter/AP Photo]

US legislators propose major antitrust reforms for big tech firms

A US House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee laid out its recommendations for overhauling competition law, which could lead to the breakup of tech companies if they are approved by Congress.

Wall Street ends 1% lower after Trump calls off relief talks

Wall Street took a dive on Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump announced he was calling off talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the November 3 election [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Trump tells reps to postpone stimulus talks until after election

United States President Donald Trump's announcement fell just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US economic recovery is in danger of faltering without more government aid during the coronavirus pandemic [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
Most Read

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, October 6, 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

Analysis: Pence-Harris debate takes on heightened importance

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will meet for their vice presidential debate on October 7. [File: Reuters]

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4bn over missing ex-FBI agent

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials [File: AFP]

US to slash H1-B visas for skilled workers by a third

In June, US President Donald Trump issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B programme until the end of the year. These new limits go further [FILE: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]